News | Hockey Australia





New South Wales will host a number of international Kookaburras and Hockeyroos matches over the next two years, as well as a range of Hockey Australia’s major national events. The extension of Hockey Australia’s partnership with Destination NSW will host the following national and international hockey events in New South Wales until the end of 2024 (dates to be confirmed): – 2023 FIH Pro League (women) – Hockeyroos, Germany and China (Newcastle International Hockey Center)

– 2023 Hockey Australia U13 Carnival (Newcastle International Hockey Centre)

– 2023 Hockey Australia U21 Championships (Sydney Olympic Park)

– 2024 FIH Pro League – select Kookaburras and Hockeyroos matches (location to be determined)

– 2024 Hockey Australia U21 Championships (location unknown)

– 2024 hockey Australian Women’s Masters Championships (location unknown) In early 2023, a series of FIH Pro League matches between the Hockeyroos, Germany and China will begin in Newcastle. Newcastle has hosted a Hockeyroos match only once before, in March 1997 against Germany. Introduced in 2019 by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), the FIH Pro League is a global tournament featuring the best men’s and women’s hockey nations in the world. Australia’s flagship national teams were not part of the previous edition due to travel restrictions due to COVID. The global tournament then returns to New South Wales in 2024 for select home games of Kookaburras and Hockeyroos. The Newcastle International Hockey Center will host the Under 13 Carnival next year, the youngest age-group event on Hockey Australia’s national calendar. The agreement will also see Australia’s best under-21 hockey talent come together in New South Wales for the next two national championships. The Australian Masters Championships round out the list and are among Hockey Australia’s most attended events. Hockey Australia CEO David Pryles thanked the NSW Government for their continued support for hockey in Australia. “We look forward to bringing some of our most important international and national events and competitions to New South Wales over the next two years,” said Pryles. “New South Wales has a large and passionate hockey community and there is a strong representation of players in both the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos programs announcing the state.” “Australian hockey and sports fans have been starving to elite hockey for the past two years, so it’s fantastic to confirm that our world-class national teams are heading to New South Wales.” The last time the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos played in New South Wales was in February 2020 in the FIH Pro League.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hockey.org.au/news/major-hockey-events-coming-to-new-south-wales-in-2023-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos