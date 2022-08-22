



An “announcement to the world table tennis” and a drama Created: 8/22/22, 9:44 AM By: Gunter Klein When nothing works anymore: Nina Mittelham has to fit into the hitting arm from sheer pain. dpa/Sven Beyrich Dang Qiu wins the European Championship title for Germany, Nina Mittelham cannot finish her final. Munich Dang Qiu defeated his famous Düsseldorf teammate Timo Boll 4-0 in the ta

An “announcement to the world table tennis” and a drama Created: 8/22/22, 9:44 AM By: Gunter Klein When nothing works anymore: Nina Mittelham has to fit into the hitting arm out of sheer pain. dpa/Sven Beyrich Dang Qiu wins the European Championship title for Germany, Nina Mittelham cannot finish her final. Munich Dang Qiu beat his famous Düsseldorf teammate Timo Boll 4-0 in the table tennis quarter-finals and that was a commitment for him: Then, said the 25-year-old from Nrtingen, I want to at least defend my title. He succeeded, one after the other he cleared the Swede Mattias Falck and the Slovenian Darko Jorgic with 4:1 seeds. Before his first international final, Dang Qiu had hinted at his teammates’ titles: “We have enough people, I can ask how you play a European Championship final.” After all, Dang is 13th in the world rankings. National coach Jrg Rokopf referred to him and Benedikt Duda in his prognosis that gold only goes to a German. The old guard around Boll “didn’t have the form, so we relied on experience.” Dang Qiu had his problems in the second round against Imrahim Gndz from Turkey. “He was almost out – the title is a big step for him. Being the best in Europe is also an announcement for world table tennis. Women’s Sunday was not such a success. Saturday was still happy. Nina Mittelham had made her way to the final, the moderator at the Rudi-Sedlmayer-Halle said in an interview with her: “That’s the silver medal.” It didn’t come across as he intended – outrage in the full ranks of the Arena where the 1972 Olympic basketball tournament took place. But in the end it was not that bad with the silver: Nina Mittelham could not get a firm grip on the European Championship title. She had to give up the final after 23 gross minutes, but only eleven minutes net. “She complained of pain in her arm while warming up,” said table tennis sports director Richard Prause. The first set against Sofia Polcanova, who left the tournament with two titles and a bronze medal, was still normal. 9:11 against Mittelham. After a 2:11, the 25-year-old requested a break in treatment, returned to the plate and had to pass after a minute and three cunning balls. She went to Polcinova and hugged her crying. The Austrian winner couldn’t hold back her tears either: “I feel for Nina and can’t find the words that the final ended like this. Polcinova triumphed on Saturday in a seven-sentence thriller against Sabine Winter from Schwabhausen, who, like Shan Xiaona (Berlin), received a bronze medal. guk

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsrnd.com/sports/2022-08-22-an-%2522announcement-to-the-world-table-tennis%2522-and-a-drama.ryxbsI3e1s.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos