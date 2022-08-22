Track & Field adds Haakenson, Urycki to coaching staff





CULLOWHEE, NC Western Carolina Track & Field Head Coach Jesse Norman today announced the addition of Daniel Haakenson and Gillian Urycki as assistant coaches. Haakenson will work with the team’s pitchers, while Urycki will work with the multi-event sprinters, jumpers, hurdlers and student-athletes. “I am proud to announce the hiring of Daniel & Gillian to the WCU athletic staff. During the search, we sought out coaches who would develop student athletes academically and athletically, support our recruiting efforts, and collaborate with myself and support us staff,” Norman said. “The addition of both has accomplished this goal and will help the program to become a championship-level program again. During the recruiting process, they both stood out and were excited about the changes being made to our program going forward and what they found that they were able to contribute to all event groups. I’m excited to start working with them and rebuild a program that Catamount Nation will be proud of.” Haakenson arrives in Cullowhee after serving as director of Track & Field/Cross Country at the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City, SD. In this role, Haakenson managed the program’s day-to-day operations, managed budgets, and supervised assistant coaches. He also served as an assistant coach for the Hardrockers and worked with the throwing group, coaching two-time Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) women’s javelin thrower Jaycie Stubbs, as well as Jayla Jarnigan, who is the school record holder in the weight throw and earned the All American honors at the 2020 event. Haakenson also served as an assistant coach with Western Colorado from 2014-18, where he held multiple All-RMAC rosters and national qualifiers. A three-time conference champion as a pitcher with Pacific Lutheran, Haakenson began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2005, working with All-Americans Taylor Hacker, Samantha Potter and Kyle Peart, along with several NWC event champions and rosters for all conferences. “I am so excited to join the Catamount family. The tradition and history of Western Carolina’s athletics and cross-country programs is unmatched in SoCon and I expect a great season to come,” said Haakenson. “I want to thank Jesse Norman and the entire athletics administration for this opportunity to come to Cullowhee and participate in this exciting program.” Urycki also attends Cullowhee of the South Dakota School of Mines, where she spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach guiding the multi-event sprinters, jumpers, hurdles and student-athletes. Under her leadership, nine new school records were set with one RMAC event champion. A student athlete in Iowa from 2016-20, Urycki qualified for the 2018 NCAA Outdoor National Championships and earned All-Big Ten Conference honors. Her personal best high jump of 5’9.25″ ranks sixth all-time in the history of the Iowa program. “A huge thank you to Jesse Norman and Western Carolina University for the privilege of being part of the Catamount family,” said Urycki. “I think this position is an excellent fit and I’m excited to get started with the coaching staff and track & field and cross country teams.” WCU’s indoor and outdoor schedules will be announced later in the fall. Keep up to date with everything Catamount track & field and WCU Athletics via social media on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports) and Twitter (@catamounts, @catamountxctf).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://catamountsports.com/news/2022/8/22/catamount-track-field-announces-additions-of-haakenson-urycki-to-coaching-staff.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos