Yuzvendra Chahal opens on red ball ambitions





Yuzvendra Chahal opened his ambition to play test cricket for India Photo: IANS ESSENTIALS Yuzvendra Chahal opened his ambition to play test cricket

Chahal has yet to make his test debut for Team India

Chahal has an impressive record in domestic cricket Yuzvendra Chahal is currently one of the best white ball bowlers in world cricket. Be it ODI or T20I cricket, Chahal is undoubtedly India’s first choice spinner in both formats. He is also one of the top bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL), winning the purple cap in the 2022 edition of the world’s richest cricket league while playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR). Despite Chahal’s incredible pedigree in limited overs cricket, he hasn’t made a name for himself in Test cricket. In fact, he didn’t make his Team India debut in the game’s longest form. Despite having been a fixture in the Indian team in ODI and T20Is for five years now, he has so far been ineligible for selection in red ball cricket. Chahal has revealed his ambition to play test cricket claiming that the feeling of being called a test cricket is different and revealed he has fifty wickets in his last 10 domestic matches in the whites. “The feeling of being called a test cricketer is very different. In my last 10 first-class games I’ve had fifty wickets. But the thing is, I haven’t played first-class cricket in the last 3-4 years,” Chahal said on the Youtube channel from Sports Yaari. Related news ‘Rohit bhai told me…’: Yuzvendra Chahal reveals the reason behind his massive transformation in T20 cricket Loading new life: India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic story on Instagram Talking about the possibility of playing for India in Test cricket, Chahal said India’s busy schedule has made it impossible to play Ranji Trophy. He claimed that he cannot directly play international cricket with the red ball until he has allayed his doubts on the domestic scene. “So when the Ranji season starts and when I have time to play for Haryana, I have to go back and clear my doubts about whether I can bowl well,” added Chahal. Jhulan Goswami bids farewell to international cricket | Sports news | urban debate Chahal will then be seen in action at the Asian Cup where he is expected to lead India’s spin bowling attack, which also includes Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi. Related news I love Ravi Bishnoi, but…: Aakash Chopra backs Kuldeep Yadav to be part of India’s T20 World Cup roster Request not to believe in rumours: Yuzvendra Chahal releases statement about his relationship with wife Dhanashree

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/feeling-of-being-called-a-test-cricketer-is-different-yuzvendra-chahal-opens-up-on-red-ball-ambitions-article-93695151 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

