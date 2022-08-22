Wisconsin Badgers Football: Investigating the New Look Badgers Attack

The Wisconsin Badgers are undergoing a significant change offensively this offseason, with top pass catchers Kendric Pryor, Danny Davis and Jake Ferguson all moving to the NFL after their red shirt senior seasons.

Not only are the Badgers dealing with new position players in nearly every major offensive position, but they also have a new offensive coordinator, hiring former Baltimore Ravens coach Bobby Engram, who could potentially complete the playcalling duties of current head coach Paul Chryst. can take over.

Despite the significant turnover, the Badgers are still ranked as the 18th best team in the country, according to the AP Top 25 rankingso let’s examine the new look violation and the insecurities that follow with the current team.

Davis, Ferguson and Pryor were the Badgers’ top three recipients, respectively, a season ago.

With all three out, junior Chimere Dike, who caught 19 passes for 272 yards in 2021, steps into the top receiver role, with red shirt freshman Skylar Bell, who caught one pass for 15 yards in 2021, and Markus Allen, who caught three passes. for 65 yards, battling for key roles against Dike.

Other candidates for a bigger role could be sophomore UCLA transfer Keontez Lewis and cornerback turned receiver Dean Engram, who is Offensive Coordinator Bobby Engrams son. Engram profiles more in the slot with its 59,170-pound frame, while Lewis’s 62,185-pound frame could fit in the slot or the outside.

Looking at the tight end, there is clearly a big hole filled by Jake Ferguson, which as of now cannot be replicated by a single player currently on the Wisconsin roster. Jack Eschenbach and Clay Cundiff rank as the best tight ends on the roster, but have both faced durability issues that have left them missing most of the spring.

However, given the lack of a top tight end and Wisconsin’s use of two tight-end sets, it’s likely other names could rotate, such as redshirt junior Hayden Ricci, who appears to be one of the best blockers in the world. team.

Remember, from 2018-2021, Engram was the tight-end coach in Baltimore, who had a primary receiver in Mark Andrews as well as a primary blocker in Nick Boyle while using two tight sets.

Now, with Wisconsin’s affinity for running the ball, and with the uncertainties surrounding the receivers and tight ends, why put an extreme focus on the passing offense?

Over the past few seasons, it came as no surprise that Wisconsin was a run-dominant team, while serving as a mediocre passing attack with no standout quarterbacks.

Here are the tie percentage and national rankings for the past five seasons:

2017: 64.40% of offensive actions (14th in NCAA)

2018: 63.52% of offensive actions (10th in NCAA)

2019: 62.09% of offensive actions (13th in NCAA)

2020: 57.79% of offensive actions (32nd in NCAA)

2021: 63.98% of offensive actions (5th in NCAA)

In 2022, it looks like the running game has gotten stronger with the return of Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo, while the air strike has gotten weaker with the loss of the top three pass catchers on the roster.

However, the Badgers are expected to become more of a balanced attack under Bobby Engram in 2022, after seeing the highest number of run-pass differences since 2017 last season.

Running back Chez Mellusi gave a similar take on offense this offseason, understanding the importance of the balance between running play and passing play.

I think to some extent, that’s tradition here, you run the football, Mellusi said. But to be able to play football successfully, you have to bring balance. I think we’ve done a good job of tapping into that and trying to open the playbook.

When asked about Engram, tight end Clay Cundiff shared a similar sentiment, believing the attack will be closer to an air raid compared to previous years.

I think he can spread the field a little bit more, Cundiff said. He knows where to attack the defense. I think it will be a bit more air raid.

However, Engram certainly understands the team’s current strengths, assuring that the primary focus on offense will still be football.

Having a great, strong run game is always a good thing, Engram told media. Number one, let’s keep it that way.

Much of the air raid focus will be on Junior Graham Mertz, as Wisconsin’s transient offense ranked 117th in passing yards per game, 104th in passer rating, and 87th in yards per attempt.

Mertz threw 1,958 yards in 2021, passed for 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while having a 59.5% completion rate and a quarterback rating of just 56.1.

If Wisconsin wants to maintain or improve its current rankings and at the same time try to configure a more balanced offensive attack, Mertz will have to improve as a passer, otherwise; the Badgers may be ready for another season where they finish the year outside the Top 25, especially with their 53rd-ranked strength of the schedule, according to Football Outsiders.

Ironically, the Badgers want to become a more balanced attack, as Wisconsin’s hasty attack seems as strong as ever, with reinforcements in the form of Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo to complement the dwindling Braelon Allen.

Fresh off a 186-carry, 1,268-yard, and 12-touchdown campaign in 2021 during his 17-year season, Allen leads the charge for the Badgers in 2022, looking for a strong 6.8 yards-per-carry- marking.

Despite posting big numbers, Allen started just four games last season, where he averaged 23.3 carries for 151.8 yards. While the numbers are certainly great, reducing Allens’ charge with a strong commission would prolong Wisconsins offensive success, while best keeping their young phenom healthy.

Mellusi has proven himself capable of starring, rushing for more than 15 carries in eight of his nine appearances last season en route to a 173-carry, 815-yard, and 4-touchdown season prior to his injury .

Badgers’ offensive line has been revamped somewhat after the losses of right tackle Logan Bruss and left guard Josh Seltzer.

67, 310-pound redshirt sophomore Jack Nelson has switched to the right guard’s left tackle, while last year blindside protector, redshirt senior Tyler Beach, will move to the left guard, which suits him better at the professional level. The Badgers also return to Joe Tippmann’s center, forming a strong left side of the attack line.

However, there are uncertainties on the right side of the offensive line, with a range of unproven options competing in the two positions. It looks like Michael Furtney is leading the way to take the right hold. With the right tackle, it looks like a two-horse race between Riley Mahlman and Logan Brown, with Mahlman currently leading the way.

Wisconsin has an extremely young group on the offensive line behind their starters with five-star red shirt freshman Nolan Rucci and four-star Trey Wedig, JP Benzschawel also in the fold. Overall, the offensive line has some proven starters, as well as some high potential lows, which should help with both the rushing and passing attack.