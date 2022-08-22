Guilford Field Hockey looking for continued success this season

Grizzlies campaign as defending SCC and state champions

Senior captain Ella Clarke and the Guilford field hockey team are looking for a new quality campaign following in the footsteps of the 2021 season as the Grizzlies defended their SCC and state titles. Photo by Kelley Fryer/The Courier

Scout Climie will lead Guilford’s field hockey squad as senior captain after a season in which she earned All-SCC honors for the Grizzlies. Photo by Wesley Bunnell/The Courier

Junior Payton Root will once again be seen as a key forward for the Grizzlies this fall. Photo by Wesley Bunnell/The Courier

Repeating the kind of success the Guilford field hockey team has seen over the past few seasons is a tall order. However, with a strong core of veteran players and an accomplished head coach in Kitty Palmer leading the charge, the Grizzlies believe a repeat of similar success is well within reach for the team this year.

Guilford will play a few scrimmages in preparation for the season opener against Stonington at home on Saturday, September 10. The Grizzlies will then head out to take on Cheshire in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s SCC Championship game on Thursday, September 16. .

Last year Guilford won the SCC title for the fourth consecutive season by recording a 3-0 victory over Cheshire in the final of the SCC tournament. The Grizzlies captured their third consecutive state crown with a 4-0 win against Wethersfield in the Class M Championship game, eventually finishing the season with a 22-1 record.

As her team embarks on a new journey, Coach Palmer hopes the Grizzlies can continue their tradition of success in the upcoming fall campaign.

It’s always good to have such a successful season. Most girls know what it takes to be successful, Palmer said. We lost some important parts and we had to see if people stand up, take charge of their work and do it well.

Guilford goes into this season with 11 seniors from last year’s championship team. This includes Maddie Epke and Allie Petonito, two senior captains who made All-State while leading the Grizzlies’ attack in midfield. Guilford also said goodbye to goalkeeper Julia McDonald, who was a dominant presence for the Grizzlies in the net.

Coach Palmer knows Guilford has some big shoes to fill out his lineup this year. However, she is confident that her returning players are ready to take on that challenge.

We had five or six seniors starting. Of course Maddie got a lot of fame, but those other girls were also very important players for us, Palmer said. It won’t be easy because they were very good.

Ella Clarke and Scout Climie will lead an experienced group of seniors as Guilfords senior captains. Last year, Clarke earned All-SCC First Team honors alongside Epke and Petonito for her scoring ability. Clarke also received the All-State Honorable Mention and will lead the Grizzlies offense this season.

Climie came away from her junior campaign with All-SCC Second Team accolades after anchoring Guilford’s defense. Coach Palmer knows that strong defensive play will once again be a strength of the team, and she’s looking for Climie to serve as a base for the Grizzlies wall of defenders.

She is so solid and very communicative. She knows where everyone is on the field, Palmer said of Climie. She’s just a great kid to have there. It is very soothing to know that she is on the pitch and in charge of the defence.

Coach Palmer is curious about the contributions of Guilford’s attackers. The entry-level crew includes Clarke, along with fellow seniors Grace Barlage, Kim Evans and MJ Santa Barbara, plus junior Payton Root. All of these players have contributed to multiple titles for the Grizzlies over the past few seasons and are determined to put their experience to good use against stronger opponents, while also using that expertise to mentor the club’s younger players.

Palmer also expects Guilford’s attack to get some sparks from his midfielders, led by senior Gigi Meneo. With the loss of Epke and Petonito, the Grizzlies will step up their pace this season. Epke and Petonito did a great job carrying the ball to the field to ignite the team’s attack. Now Coach Palmer and the Grizzlies are taking a bit of a different course due to the voids left on the offensive by last year’s departure.

This year we should be relying on more passes. They’ve played so much together, this senior class, that I don’t think it should be too hard for them to work together without the two superstars we had on offense last year, said Coach Palmer. I don’t think it will be too big of a change, but it will be a different system for them. They will have to play bigger roles and passing roles.

Palmer anticipates further progress from senior defender Delaney Victor this year. Last season, Victor was an integral part of the Grizzlies defense as the teams sweeper. Coach Palmer expects Victor and Climie to be important pieces for Guilford’s new goalkeeper.

Junior Eliza Chamberlain, who played mainly for the JV team last year, will take on the role of varsity goalie this fall. Chamberlain is currently the only goalkeeper on Guilford’s roster, but Palmer feels encouraged by the work she has done over the off-season preparing for the big stage.

Coach Palmer eagerly awaits the start of the Grizzlies campaign. Palmer said many of her athletes have participated in off-season workouts, and she hopes for those kinds of efforts that pay off with another memorable run.

They practiced stick work and running twice a week. Looking forward to seeing everyone next week to see how they have improved since last year. I have good news that things are going really well, so check it out, Palmer said. The new freshmen have come out. There are 14 of them, so that’s very encouraging to know that they work hard too.

Coach Palmer is convinced the Grizzlies have what it takes to be a force on the field again. With individual improvement across the board, Palmer is excited to see how things are going this year for Guilfords veterans and newcomers alike.

I’m really looking forward to making this team a real team. Whoever’s on the field, they’re a tight-knit unit, Palmer said. Everyone becomes the owner of each piece. We would support each other physically as much as possible on the field.

While it won’t be easy to earn more championship glory, the Grizzlies are ready to go all out to claim another banner as they take to the field with an experienced group of seniors. Coach Palmer believes Guilford’s field hockey team has the pieces in place to enjoy another successful season in 2022.

We have a good returning senior class that has had very good success as freshmen so far their senior year. I hope what they’ve been through over the past three years will carry over, Palmer said. This upper class has had great success. We just hope for another year of success.