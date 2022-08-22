German paddler Qiu wins European Championship men’s singles title – Xinhua





Qiu Dang returns during his men’s singles round of 32 match against Sharath Kamal Achanta at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 in Doha, Qatar, March 28, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua) German paddler Qiu Dang, whose parents are both former Chinese table tennis players, won his first major tournament title at the European Championships. BERLIN, August 21 (Xinhua) — German table tennis player Qiu Dang claimed his first major tournament on Sunday, winning the 2022 European Championship title in men’s singles by beating Slovenia’s Darko Jorgic 4-1 in the final in Munich, Germany. Jorgic narrowly won the first set, but Qiu fought back all the way in the next four sets, eventually sealing the win 10-12, 14-12, 11-8, 11-9, 11-2. “This is the greatest achievement I’ve ever had,” said Qiu. “I feel like I’m the happiest person on earth right now. It’s unbelievable.” Qiu was born into a table tennis family in Germany. His parents are both former Chinese table tennis players and used to play in the German league. His brother Qiu Liang is also a table tennis player and currently plays in League 2. “When I turned the second set I knew I had the momentum and the crowd was always on my side,” said Qiu. “Luckily I played really well after that and somehow won all the sets. That gives my confidence a boost. Many legends have won this tournament before and now I am one of them.” Qiu knocked out eight-time European champion Timo Boll in the quarter-finals and double gold medalist Mattias Falck of Sweden in the semi-finals en route to the final. As for Qiu’s next target, the world’s number 10 discussed the World Championships and Olympics. “I have to keep my results consistent, otherwise this title means nothing,” he said. In the women’s singles final, Sofia Polcanova of Austria won the first set 11-9 before her opponent Nina Mittelham of Germany had to retire midway through the second set with a shoulder injury. This is Polcanova’s second title at the 2022 European Championship, after the 27-year-old took gold and bronze in women’s doubles in mixed doubles.

