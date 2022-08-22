Penn State leads 2022 Big Ten men’s soccer preseason poll





ROSEMONT, ill. Penn State has been selected to win the 2022 Big Ten Conference men’s soccer championship, according to a poll of Big Ten coaches released Monday. Defending Big Ten regular season and tournament champions, Nittany Lions, were voted first in the 2022 Big Ten preseason poll by the conference’s nine head coaches. Indiana finished second in this year’s preseason poll, while Maryland was voted third. Rounding out the top five in the team vote were Michigan and Rutgers. The conference also unveiled the 2022 Big Ten Players to Watch List on Monday, as selected by the conference coaches. The list is highlighted by 11 individuals who earned conference recognition in 2021-22, including six All-Big Ten first-team selections in Indianas Daniel Munie, Marylands Josh Bolma, Michigan States Jack Beck, Northwesterns Justin Weiss, Ohio States Laurence Wootton and Penn States Peter Mangion. Mangione was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 2021-22, while Munie was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Bolma was named the Freshman of the Year. The 2022 Big Ten men’s football season kicks off this weekend, with seven teams playing on Thursday and the remaining two making their 2022 debut on Friday. The full 2022 Big Ten Men Soccer Preseason Poll and list of players to watch can be found below: 2022 BIG TEN MAN FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLL 1. Penn State

2. Indiana

3. Maryland

4.Michigan

5. Rutgers

6. State of Michigan

7. Northwest

8. Wisconsin

9. Ohio State 2022 BIG TEN MEN’S FOOTBALL PLAYERS TO WATCH LIST Herbert Endeley, Sr., M, Indiana

Daniel Munie, RS-Sr., D, Indiana

Ryan Wittenbrink, RS-Sr., M, Indiana

Josh Bolma, RS-So., F, Maryland

Malcolm Johnston, Sr., M, Maryland

Niklas Neumann, Sr., GK, Maryland

Bryce Blevins, Jr., M, Michigan

Kevin Buca, Grad., M, Michigan

Inaki Rodriguez, Sr., M, Michigan

Jack Beck, Grad., M, Michigan State

Greyson Mercer, Jr., F, Michigan State

Will Perkins, RS-Sr., D, Michigan State

Vincent Castro, Sr., M, Northwest

Ethan Dudley, Grad., D, Northwestern

Justin Weiss, Jr., F, Northwest

Xavier Green, Sr., M, Ohio State

Laurence Wootton, Jr., M, Ohio State

Deylen Vellios, Jr., D, Ohio State

Obafemi Awodesu, Jr., D, Penn State

Seth Kuhn, Grad., M, Penn State

Peter Mangione, Jr., F, Penn State

Matt Acosta, So., M, Rutgers

MD Myers, Sr., F, Rutgers

Jackson Temple, Sr., F, Rutgers

Tim Bielic, Jr., M, Wisconsin

Inaki Iribarren, Sr., M, Wisconsin

Ignasi Marques, Sr., M, Wisconsin

