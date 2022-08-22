Sports
Virat Kohli’s Team India took Test cricket ‘seriously’: Graeme Smith all credit for Indian cricket team | Cricket News
Former South African captain Graeme Smith praised the Indian cricket team for “taking test cricket seriously”, especially under the guidance of their star batter. Virat Kohli. He also believes that the game’s longest format could shrink to five or six countries in the future. The 2023-27 Future Tour program was announced earlier this week by the International Cricket Council, according to which England (43), Australia (40) and India (38) will play the most Tests, but South Africa will play just 28. while Pakistan will also only get 27 Tests to play.
“In Test cricket, it’s only iconic countries or the big cricket countries that are contributing at the moment. I think it’s fantastic that, especially under Virat Kohli, India took Test cricket really seriously. They are leading the way,” said Smith. said to Sky Sports. “But as long as we have competitive teams, you won’t have 10, 11, 12, 13 or 14 competitive teams. You may only have five or six countries playing test cricket at this level,” he added. .
South Africa currently tops the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship and the legendary batter believes his side is eager to thrive in the five-day format. The 41-year-old is also the commissioner of South Africa’s new T20 League franchise and says it will help the country develop its cricket in all formats. The competition starts in January next year and South Africa’s best players will be available following their withdrawal from the ODI series against Australia scheduled for that time, with the competition remaining as their priority.
“I thought it was important for South Africa to start its own commercial competition, just like the rest of the world. Four weeks out of a whole year, the priority will be the competition. I fear that if we don’t get this South Africa had done probably could have lost eight to ten players to this UAE T20 competition, so there has to be an investment element to keep our players,” he said.
“There is also an opportunity for our players to interact with top players and coaches in a truly professional cricket environment. Hopefully that will increase the talent pool. The key is the money will flow back into the game. It’s an investment I think, South Africa cricket desperately needed.
He said the pressure on countries such as South Africa, New Zealand and the West Indies to remain in a financially stable condition to compete against major teams such as England, India and Australia and to keep the sport competitive .
“I don’t think cricket in the world can afford to let South Africa or any of the top countries disappear. This league helps that and hopefully it will move into Test cricket standards, international white ball standards,” he added ready.
