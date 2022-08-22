Sports
Nova Scotia Cup Party, Can Penguins Pay the Price?
It was a pretty good day to be a Canadian on Saturday. Team Canada survived a comeback in Finland to win the World Juniors in overtime, and Nathan MacKinnon had a whole city parade in Halifax. Russia and Belarus remain excluded from international competitions. Philadephia Flyers fans look sideways at Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall as the Penguins signed a former Flyers draw pick. And for all the talk about Penguins this summer, this week showed us the price to move the paycheck. Can the Penguins afford the going rates on the NHL trading market?
Oh, and Kenny Pickett lit up Twitter like a Christmas tree with near-perfect execution.
***This is quite a problem: you should be watching WPXI’s Final Word tonight. I’ll be on the show with Tim Benz and Chris Carter. It hasn’t been announced yet (this doesn’t count), but the Sports Now PGH family will be doing a lot of TV work and our stories will be featured on the WPXI webpage. It’s quite something for us. So watch Final Word tonight after the news. Then yell at me on Twitter later!
The brand continues to grow. …and GROW.
Pittsburgh Penguins / Sport now PGH
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins signed college free agent and former Flyers draft pick (selected by Hextall), Jack St. Ivany. Penguins perspective.
The Calgary Flames determined the market price. Do you want to move salary? Pay with a first round pick. We heard whispers that a first-rounder was the prize and Sean Monahan’s trade confirmed it. The Penguins are one of 8-10 teams above the salary cap. Do they have to pay the NHL trade market price? Trade in penguins.
Steelers Now (+): The takeaways from Jacksonville. Mitch Trubisky had to run for his life and Kenny Pickett was almost perfect. Pittsburgh Steelers.
Of course, idiots had to be idiots. There was a brawl in the stands between Steelers and Jaguars fans. If you want to see the video and read the story, here it is. Steelers fans fighting.
Pittsburgh Baseball Now: Ji-hwan Bae continues to impress at AAA. Another 2-for-4 night with a homer. The full overview of the Pirates farm system: Pittsburgh Pirates Outlook.
NHL News and National Hockey Now:
Colorado Hockey Now: Postcards from Halifax. Nathan MacKinnon brought the Stanley Cup and it was a town party. Processions and all confirmations. Colorado avalanche.
TSN: Oh Canada! The duty may have been a bit of home cooking; That thought crossed the minds of Finnish reporters. Canada lost a 2-0 lead in the third but won gold in OT.
Sweden won bronze.
Washington Hockey Now: You won’t see Russia in the WJCs of Worlds in 2023. Nor Belarus. The IIHF continued the ban on the countries because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia banned.
Alex Ovechkin doesn’t have a number 8 on his hockey bag. It has the number 69. (insert giggling here). There was a legitimate reason not to use 8, but I’ll have you click on Sammi’s story to find out. Washington Capitals.
Montreal Hockey Now: Logan Mailloux was not a popular figure in Montreal, despite being drafted in the first round of the 2021 NHL draw. He had that “incident” in Sweden where he had a photo of a meeting with a local woman on Snapchat posted and tagged her in the photo as he sent it to teammates. Mailloux paid his price in Sweden, but was banned from the OHL indefinitely. He is undergoing counseling and the question is, will he be able to attend a training camp? Montreal Canadians.
Philly Hockey Now: Two Flyers prospects won gold, and Flyers fans are once again looking to Ron Hextall for signing former Flyers draft pick St. Ivany. You should enjoy that, right? Philadelphia Flyers.
Detroit: Sometimes sports gamblers lose their minds. David Perron is on the board for the Hart Trophy?! Detroit Red Wings.
