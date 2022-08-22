Connect with us

ETHS Football: Path to Playoffs May Start on the Ground for Evanston

Wildkits (from left): Preston Brown (11), Boaz Lieberman (28), Joshua Marty (56), Keron Pryor (6) and Jemari Moore (49). Credit: Richard Cahan

Like most high school football coaches, Evanston’s Mike Burzawa always seeks a 50-50 balance between the run game and the pass game on offense. And the ETHS Wildkits have managed to achieve that kind of balance over the past few seasons.

But the signs point to a renewed emphasis on the running game as Evanston again tries to physically make his way into the Illinois State High School Association playoffs this fall.

Evanston’s offensive line returns four starters. The Wildkits have quarterback Dylan Groff who is a double threat and a better runner than most of his counterparts.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class="">
Wildkit quarterback Dylan Groff Credit: Richard Cahan

All-State receiver Kamau Ransom has graduated and the current roster does not include a receiver who caught even 10 passes last year.

And Burzawa, who was an All-State retiring from his high school playing time, will be taking on the stage calling duties this fall now that former assistant Ryan Healy has left the program.

The Wildkits open their season on Friday, August 26 at Lazier Field against Indian Trail of Wisconsin, and ETHS fans probably shouldn’t expect the air to be filled with soccer balls. Groff rushed for more than 100 yards in last year’s matchup between the two teams, and Evanston’s coaching staff considers junior Demarion Timberlake an upgrade in traffic jam position compared to last year.

Ideally, the Kits throw when they WANT, not when they NEED to. And the Kits have managed to achieve that balance in recent seasons through the use of play-action antennas set up by the ability to run effectively.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class="">
Wildkits Terrell Williams (44), Luke Van Overmeiren (13) and Harrison Frostick (12). Credit: Richard Cahan

I’m excited about the guys we have back on the offensive and defensive lines. We have a few three year old starters on the offensive line and a few others who have climbed the ladder [to earn starting jobs]said Burzawa. In high school football you have to be able to run the ball effectively and you have to stop the running. That’s where it all starts up front.

