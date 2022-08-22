



< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Wildkits (from left): Preston Brown (11), Boaz Lieberman (28), Joshua Marty (56), Keron Pryor (6) and Jemari Moore (49). Credit: Richard Cahan

Like most high school football coaches, Evanston’s Mike Burzawa always seeks a 50-50 balance between the run game and the pass game on offense. And the ETHS Wildkits have managed to achieve that kind of balance over the past few seasons.

But the signs point to a renewed emphasis on the running game as Evanston again tries to physically make his way into the Illinois State High School Association playoffs this fall.

Evanston’s offensive line returns four starters. The Wildkits have quarterback Dylan Groff who is a double threat and a better runner than most of his counterparts.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Wildkit quarterback Dylan Groff Credit: Richard Cahan

All-State receiver Kamau Ransom has graduated and the current roster does not include a receiver who caught even 10 passes last year.

And Burzawa, who was an All-State retiring from his high school playing time, will be taking on the stage calling duties this fall now that former assistant Ryan Healy has left the program.

The Wildkits open their season on Friday, August 26 at Lazier Field against Indian Trail of Wisconsin, and ETHS fans probably shouldn’t expect the air to be filled with soccer balls. Groff rushed for more than 100 yards in last year’s matchup between the two teams, and Evanston’s coaching staff considers junior Demarion Timberlake an upgrade in traffic jam position compared to last year.

Ideally, the Kits throw when they WANT, not when they NEED to. And the Kits have managed to achieve that balance in recent seasons through the use of play-action antennas set up by the ability to run effectively.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Wildkits Terrell Williams (44), Luke Van Overmeiren (13) and Harrison Frostick (12). Credit: Richard Cahan

I’m excited about the guys we have back on the offensive and defensive lines. We have a few three year old starters on the offensive line and a few others who have climbed the ladder [to earn starting jobs]said Burzawa. In high school football you have to be able to run the ball effectively and you have to stop the running. That’s where it all starts up front.

I believe in the running game. There’s nothing more demoralizing to the other team if they just can’t stop you. And as a former running back, you know I love running the ball.

We never want to be one-dimensional [on offense], but with Dylan we have a man who gives us options. He is a running quarterback who is also a very good pitcher. In high school football you have to adapt to the staff you have and that has always been my philosophy. The players will lead you to your formula for success.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Wildkit Lineman Gabriel Rosen Credit: Richard Cahan

On offense, it’s what counts up front, and that includes three-year varsity starters Gabe Rosen (6-foot-7, 335 pounds) and Charlie Kremin (6-4, 290). Both have already appeared on the college program recruitment radar. Kremin looks at Ivy League schools, and Burzawa raves about the work ethic of the two tackles.

I remember Gabe was in eighth grade and he asked if he could come in and lift [weights]Burzawa recalled. He came out and lifted with guys like Connor Groff and Zach Myers and I haven’t had many eighth graders come and work like that.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Wildkit lineman Charlie Kremin Credit: Richard Cahan

Both Gabe and Charlie move well and can get out in the fencing game. They have high football IQs and they are also powerful run blockers. They have worked hard in the weight room for four years and they are the hardest working players on the team. No one surpasses them.

Our offensive line in 2018 hasn’t given up a bag all through the regular season, so I don’t want to make any comparisons just yet. But this group has a chance to be a great line of attack if they all stay healthy.

In addition to Rosen and Kremin as returning starters, guards are Elijah Hardigree (6-2, 240) and Cameron Wellington-Knibbs (6-3, 265). Junior Declan Boutross (6-2, 285) has earned the starting nod in the middle.

Timberlake, at 5-11 and 170, shares the hasty charge with classmate Yohanness Yo Yo Jean-Francois (5-10, 170). And when it comes to plays that offer run-pass options, Groff made a big impression as a junior with his ability to make decisions and he thrives on contact when most QBs tend to get punched.

He’s a physical player and he has that Walter Payton mentality [of running over defenders instead of avoiding them] if he runs the football, Burzawa noted. Dylan feeds on contact and he WANT to run over people. He’s a big part of the running game, and he’s a big part of the passing game. With him and Timberlake and Yo Yo in the backfield, we have our backs to keep other teams honest.

In the other skill positions, the Wildkits spent much of the summer and preseason training camp trying to get Groff on par with a new batch of receivers. Senior Boaz Lieberman (5-8, 160), with nine catches for 64 yards last year, is the only veteran pass-catcher to return and hell will likely miss the opener due to a shoulder injury.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Wildkit defensive back and wide receiver Preston Brown Credit: Richard Cahan

Senior Mac Mettee (6-0, 175) will likely start at both wide receiver and safety. Other top receiver candidates include senior Myles Kye (6-0, 160) and senior Preston Brown (6-1, 160). Brown started on defense last fall.

Mac Mettee had an excellent summer and off-season, Burzawa said. He can straighten the defense vertically, or he can be in possession of the ball. Kye is arguably our most improved player. Last year he was on our service teams, but he worked on his speed and lifted every day to earn a starting position. He has become a very reliable player.

All of our skill players are new, so we had a bit of a rough time over the summer. It all comes down to timing and the trust they have in each other.

At the end, the duties are split between senior Darrion Coleman (6-2, 180), junior Ezequiel Delgado (6-0, 210), senior Omari Waldron (6-0, 180) and senior Hank Liss (6-0). 175). Liss will not be available for the opener due to a baseball conflict as the Wildkits pitcher.

Senior kicker Evan Siegel (6-1, 175) has a big leg and can handle both punting and place kicking. He started four field goals during the Oranje-Blauw intrasquad game, including a 42-yarder.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Linebacker and fullback Terrell Williams Credit: Richard Cahan < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Wide receiver and defensive defender Brandon Rosemond Credit: Richard Cahan

Safety Waldron was the team’s sixth-greatest tackler last fall, leading a secondary that also includes Brown, Mettee, junior Brandon Rosemond (5-9, 165) and junior Keron Pryor (5-8, 170). They’re a little underpowered as a group, but they have the speed and toughness we need, Burzawa said. They can get off blocks and make tackles. We need them to get to the ball and appear in a bad mood.

Vacancies created by the graduation of most linebacking corps will be filled by senior Terrell Williams (6-0, 185), Jean-Francois, senior Brennan Ptak (5-8, 175) and senior Jin Kramer (6- 0.200), among others.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Wildkit Head Coach Mike Burzawa Credit: Richard Cahan

Ptak is also high on the Burzawas list of most improved players. He didn’t have the year he expected last year, and that motivated him to be the best he can be this year, the ETHS coach said. I’m super excited about the way he’s developed. He was constantly lifting and working on his agility. I expect a great season from him.

The Wildkits will rely on players such as returning starters John Toledo (6-1, 305) and Flo Feldman (6-2, 250) in the defensive line. Expect the rotation up front as well with Coleman, senior Josh Eddy (6-1, 320), junior Destiny Ekwebelan (5-9, 255) and senior Mike Bester (6-0, 255).

Evanston’s 2022 schedule includes road trips to Libertyville (Week 2) and Prospect (Week 3), along with a home game against Barrington (Week 4) before the Central Suburban League South division slate kicks off.

It’s probably one of the hardest schedules we’ve had in a long time, but we can’t worry about who we’re playing in week 8 or week 5, or if we’re looking too far ahead. We must prepare for each [individual] a game every week, the coach said. Were excited to play some top shows. Now we must seize the opportunity and make a second attempt at everything we do.