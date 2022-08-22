The save of the year in Canadian hockey wasn’t made by a goalkeeper

EDMONTON — Kent Johnson scored Canada’s golden goal, but all everyone was talking about was Mason McTavish’s golden save.

Johnson scored in extra time on Saturday night to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in the Junior World Hockey Championships, but the game started at the Finnish end with stunning coordination by McTavish.

The prospect of Anaheim Ducks, Canada’s captain, the tournament’s leading scorer and MVP, single-handedly took an event no one looked at and turned it into an event no one will ever forget.

“I have no idea how he made it,” attacker William Dufour said. “He tapped it out of the blue and saved the gold medal.”

Maple Leafs contender Topi Niemelä, Finland’s best defender, shot the puck that defeated Canadian goalkeeper Dylan Garand, who was on the ice. Niemelä raised his arms, thinking he had scored the winner.

“Was very close, about two centimeters,” Niemelä said. “I thought it was in. I don’t know how he got the puck, but it was a nice save.”

Somehow, McTavish was in the fold.

“Right place, right time,” McTavish said. “I don’t even know why I was behind our keeper.”

He knocked it out of the sky. The puck just landed on the goal line.

“I remember being on the ice and seeing the puck go over me, and then I looked back and saw it scoop it off,” Garand said. “He actually knocked it out of the blue. Crazy rescue. I can’t believe he made it. Best I’ve ever seen.”

McTavish scooped it off the goal line and into the corner.

“I think a lot of us thought it went in the net,” said team-mate Logan Stankoven, who was sitting on the bench but ready to jump on the ice at a line change.

The referees soon signaled no goal.

“I was just sitting on the bench and when I didn’t see the referee say a goal I was like, yuck,” said Joshua Roy.

“I was nervous when the puck was on the goal line,” Johnson said. “What a play. That was OT’s best game. It was crazy.”

The puck went onto the ice, and Stank Furnace and Johnson jumped on it. Stankoven backhanded it to Johnson, who scored the winner.

“We jumped on the ice, scored the goal and then it was chaos,” said Stankoven. “The puck went to Kent. He missed the first shot, but got the rebound and then everyone went crazy. The rest is one of those things that blackouts you.”

The crowd of more than 13,000, the largest of the tournament at Rogers Place, erupted in joy.

“The biggest crowd I’ve ever played, and the loudest I’ve ever heard a building,” said Stankoven. “There’s nothing better than donning a Canadian jersey and winning a gold medal in front of all the fans.”

For coach Dave Cameron, the events of overtime are a lesson for future teams.

“That’s hockey. We always preach it, if you’re at a best-on-best (event) and you’ve got the two best teams, it comes down to two or three plays,” Cameron said. “He made that game and Stankoven and Johnson scored the goal. That’s the difference in a best-on-best tournament.”

McTavish led the tournament by 17 points, one less than Canada’s record for a single world junior championship. He dominated, but it’s the rescue he may be remembered for.

“I don’t really block many shots with my stick, it’s crazy,” said McTavish. “But to have this gold medal is really special.”

