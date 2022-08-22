12 questions about Borna Coric

Who is Borna Coric?

Borna Coric is a Croatian tennis player who participates in the professional men’s circuit. He was born in Zagreb and currently lives in Dubai.

What did Borna Coric achieve at the 2022 Cincinnati Masters?

On August 21, 2022, Coric became the lowest ranked player (#152) ever to win an ATP Masters Series title when he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win the Western & Southern Open. The Croat defeated five seeded players – Rafael Nadal (No 2), Roberto Bautista Agut (No 15), Felix Auger-Aliassime (No 7), Cameron Norrie (No 9) and then Tsitsipas (No 4). -back games to win his first-ever Masters Series title and his third career title overall.

Why was Borna Coric out of action in 2021?

Coric announced that he was due to have shoulder surgery in May 2021. While he expected to be back in time for the US Open later in the year, Coric’s rehab took much longer than he initially expected and he ended up missing the rest of the 2021 season.

He eventually returned at the Indian Wells Masters in March 2022, a full year after his last event.

How old is he?

Coric, who is 1.88 m tall, was born on November 14, 1996 and is currently 25 years old.

Was Coric a good junior?

Coric won the US Open title in boys’ singles in 2013 and reached the No. 1 spot in the ITF junior rankings after the win. He also reached the semifinals of both the Australian Open and Roland-Garros junior singles events in 2013.

Who is Coric’s coach?

Coric is currently coached by 29-year-old Croatian Mate Delic, a former player who peaked at number 150 in the world rankings.

He previously worked with Martin Stepanek, Zeljko Krajan, Thomas Johansson, Miles Maclagan, Ivica Ancic, Riccardo Piatti and Antonio Veic.

What is the highest ranking of Borna Coric?

Coric’s highest singles ranking was number 12, which he achieved for the first time in November 2018, shortly after reaching the final of the ATP Masters Series event in Shanghai.

After winning the 2022 Cincinnati Masters, he jumped from number 152 in the world to number 29. His current ranking and ranking history are available on his ATP Tour profile page.

How many ATP titles has Borna Coric won?

Coric has won three ATP titles in his career so far. He saved five match points against Philipp Kohlschreiber and won his first title on clay in Marrakech in 2017.

His second title came on the Halle lawns in 2018, where he defeated third-ranked Alexander Zverev and world No. 1 Roger Federer on his way to the title – becoming the youngest champion in the tournament’s history as a 21-year-old. year old player. old.

His third and biggest came at the 2022 Cincinnati Masters, where he defeated five seeded players in a row to win the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

What is Borna Coric’s best performance at a Grand Slam?

Coric’s best performance at a Grand Slam was reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open in 2020. He saved six match points to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round before moving on to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev.

Did Coric win the Davis Cup representing Croatia?

Coric was part of the Croatian team that won the Davis Cup in 2018. He went 5-1 in singles during Croatia’s campaign that year, including a win over France’s Jeremy Chardy in the final.

Coric said that seeing the Croatian Davis Cup team win the title in 2015 was a huge inspiration to him growing up.

“I was impressed when I saw the Croatian Davis Cup team win the title in 2005; it was a huge moment for me as a young tennis player and it inspired me. From that day on, I hoped to one day be on the team.”

How much prize money has Coric won in his career?

Coric has won more than $8.82 million in prize money as of August 2022. You can find his updated prize money stats on his ATP Tour profile page.

Is Coric on social media?

Coric is active on social media. He updates his fans Instagram (over 247,000 followers), Twitter (55,000 followers), and facebook (153,000 followers).