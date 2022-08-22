UCLA Football Fall Camp Practice Report: August 21

The Bruins are officially in the home section of fall camp.

UCLA football held its 13th of 16 preseason practice sessions on Sunday morning, starting a series of four days in a row on the field at Wasserman Football Center. The Bruins were back in the blocks and getting back on track with the fall camp closing on Wednesday.

And with the end in sight, UCLA is as healthy as it has been in a year.

Although outside linebacker Joquarri Price went missing during his lengthy rehab, only four Bruins were in the injured area: linebacker Ale Kaho, linebacker Kain Medrano, running back Brian Kowall and offensive lineman Liam Douglass. The absence of Kaho and Medrano has thinned the inside linebackers, but Medrano’s injury does not appear to be very serious and the position group added another key veteran who was also previously eliminated on Sunday.

Super senior Shea Pitts, who just made scholarship status in the spring, was back on the field after missing out all week for unknown reasons last week. Pitts was not in the injured area during the time he was out.

Safety Kamari Ramsey and running back Deshun Murrell were also back on the field for the first time in over a week. Ramsey was UCLA’s highest-rated candidate in the 2022 recruiting class, while Murrell was the team’s top player in the 2021 recruiting class.

Ramsey’s return – coupled with the return of fellow freshman Croix Stewart last week – brought the defensive backs back to full strength. The four-man defensive backs that coach Brian Norwood had used in drills proved to be not fully insightful due to the interchangeability of Devin Kirkwood and John Humphrey on Friday, but for what it’s worth, Ramsey ran with the fourth-stringers alongside Jelani Warren.

During the defensive back-footwork/interception drill, Football Performance Director Keith Belton accidentally passed the ball too early, so he chased it himself to make up for lost time. Since Belton was on the other side of the field, he threw the ball back to coach Chip Kelly, who replaced Belton during the last few reps and fired some sharp passes at Ramsey, Clint Stephens and Joshua Swift.

The offensive line was in the media’s view for the first time in a long time on Sunday, but they weren’t in a five-man formation to tip off what the potential depth chart looked like. Instead, they placed two sleds in midfield and turned against them in pairs.

Ethan Garbers and Justyn Martin were the quarterbacks for the media to watch best, and the former seemed to beat the latter. Martin subdued a few of his goals deep on the right sideline, putting a little too much loft under his efforts, while Garbers was close to perfect.

Scroll to continue

Dorian Thompson-Robinson also didn’t miss a goal as he turned in from the other side of the field, and Chase Artopoeus put in some decent reps himself.

However, before the team broke down into individuals, the day started again with special teamwork.

Nicholas Barr-Mira, back to full strength after missing some time last week with an injury of his own, lined up to score field goals from 23, 28, 33, 38 and 43 yards. At the same time, Joseph Firebaugh Jr. and the rest of the backups of the same distances in reverse order, starting 43 meters away and working up to 23.

It was hard to tell which stairs went in and which didn’t, but there were no conspicuous shafts and each attempt had more than enough distance. Fordham transfer quarterback Sean Holland — who actually spent most of his time in the camp with the receivers — was the keeper of Barr-Mira, while Artopoeus kept it for Firebaugh.

Barr-Mira was again the starting punter, with receiver Jake Bobo, receiver Logan Loya and receiver Kazmeir Allen taking turns as the return men. Jack Landherr IV was the starting long snapper and he and Barr-Mira worked together very smoothly.

Chase Barry was the backup punter and Beau Gardner was the backup long snapper. Barry got some good tries, but was much less consistent than Barr-Mira and almost always has less hang time, having to scramble for a fumble to recover when one of Gardner’s snaps came in too low.

The number 20 remained one to watch – not necessarily because of performance, injuries or production, but mostly because of confusion and intrigue.

The Bruins entered the camp with Medrano and receiver DJ Justice wearing No. 20. Justice went to the defensive back and traded his blue jersey for a white one, but he kept the No. 20. That left UCLA with two No. 20s in defense, both in white, and none on offense.

Sunday a new no. 20 appeared, this one in blue. It turned out to be freshman tight end Jack Pedersen, who initially wore number 98. However, neither number 20 nor number 98 are traditional numbers for tight ends. The only really tight ending track Pedersen can pick up is track 88, which belonged to Mike Martinez before he left the program last week.

