Preview football season 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. The Bellarmine University men’s soccer team is still on that wave.

In 2019, the Knights delivered a thunderous grand finale of a season in Division II, completing an undefeated regular season, capturing the GLVC tournament title and advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA II tournament.

Bellarmine followed with a promising debut season in D1, securing the top tier of the North Division and an automatic berth to the ASUN Tournament semi-finals. Last year, the Knights again advanced to the semi-finals, taking their first-ever post-season D1 win with a 2-1 quarter-final triumph over FGCU.

In fact, instead of taking their bites, the Knights are almost even at the top tier of the NCAA from a record two-year standpoint, totaling 11-12-2.

“We feel we are in a good place after only two years in D1,” said Bellarmine Coach Tim Chastonay , entering its 25th season and leading the program. “We made two trips to the ASUN Conference Tournament semifinals and had a big win over FGCU last year. Our overall record is also very good. You are always judged on wins and losses, but we also look at the individual player development. The guys are working hard to become better players and this has contributed to the overall success of the program.”

“Overall, I was happy with the progress our team made last season,” added Chastonay, whose squad went 7-8-2 in 2021. good opponents. We were competitive every time we got on the field and gave ourselves a chance to get a result.”

There has been a sort of changing of the guard at Bellarmine this season following the graduation of several players who have made significant contributions to the historic 2019 squad and beyond. midfielder Micha Linscott was a D2 All-American and left tied for 10th in program history in career goals (30). goalkeeper Connor Range was a four-year starter and D2 All-Region squad. midfielder Greg Fischer might as well have been known as ‘The Captain’. Defender Nate Girao was an impact reserve as a freshman and a mainstay of the starting lineup after that, earning ASUN All-Conference honors last season.

“We’ve lost some great players by graduating,” said Chastonay. “We could never replace those guys, but hope our younger players have learned and improved by competing with them on a daily basis. Many of our players will see their role expand this season and have been waiting for this opportunity. We are not necessarily going to do it.” season with a bunch of guys who have a lot of college time, but these guys are hungry to make a name for themselves.”

Here’s a look, by position, of those guys hungry to make a name for themselves:

keeper

As Range left, Matthew Brozovich is no stranger to big games or delivering big feats over the past two seasons. The senior is a two-time ASUN Defending Player of the Week and last season went 2-2-1 with three shutouts (tied for fourth place in ASUN), averaging 0.55 goals and a save rate of 0.842 over six games. .

Red shirt sophomore Lukas Tharp and red shirt freshman Micah Mattes are back too. Alex Lindewirth is a promising freshman who came into action in the preseason. Senior Trevor Massa is a transfer from nearby Spalding, who was the 2019 SLIAC Defensive Player of the Year.

“Matthew has proven that he can be successful at this level,” said Chastonay. “Lukas and Micah have been there and will continue to provide a lot of depth. Freshmen” Alex Lindewirth comes in with a great youth football background and was impressive in the pre-season. Trevor was a late signing and his four years of successful college playing is a big boost and will make things even more competitive.”

DEFENDANT

Bellarmine largely has a proven backline, one of the team’s most obvious strengths going into the season. sophomore Rikard Cederberg an ASUN All-Freshman Team roster, started every game last season, and senior Jackson Kirno started after one.

Junior captain brock pope was an ASUN All-Tournament Team Honoree who scored three goals and an assist last season. Senior Joey Gladys appeared in every game last season and logged nearly 1,000 minutes.

Senior Dapore team junior Niall Grimley red shirt sophomore Christian Fischer , Peyton Fosnough and Zachary Smith red shirt freshman Ty Been and Teagan Dunne and freshmen Bennett Kirn , Jeffrey Cox and Kuker noodles together with senior transfer Thomas Stickley from Fairfield, all possibilities are on the backline.

“Across the backline, we are bringing back some players with good college experience,” said Chastonay. “Rikard and Jackson have played good minutes as centre-backs. Niall saw some action last season and seems poised to play a bigger role. Ty, Christian, Bennett and Jeffrey are also options as centre-backs.”

“Brock and Joey are returning to the wide back positions and both have been very good defenders for us in the past. Teagan, Peyton, Tim, Zachary and Kuker are all battling for time in the wide back spots as well. Thomas Stickley brings experience to the position and may be asked to play in the back as well.”

MIDFIELD

In midfield, senior Camden Dunne (one goal, one assist) started every game last season. sophomore Brendan Schoemehl earned extra minutes in the second half of last season. Senior Rahim Shalash is a captain, fellow senior Bruno Soria is another threat, just like freshmen Collin Folds .

“Camden returns to play in one of the defensive spots in midfield and has had a lot of playing time in his first three seasons,” said Chastonay. “Rahim, Brendan and Bruno have all had their time in the past and should see their roles expand this season. Collin will also be in the mix.”

On the wings, senior Haziq Zed (one goal, one assist) was an ASUN All-Conference roster for 2020. Junior Jack Fischer played in 15 games last season. Senior Brandon Barrera junior Omar Sanyang red shirt sophomore Andrew Blank red shirt freshman Jackson Marks and freshmen Calle Sjoberg and Cade Morgan strengthen the outer midfield slots.

“Haziq has proven in the past that he can be a dangerous player in the attacking third, and Jack saw a bigger role last season than his first year and should see an even bigger role this year,” said Chastonay. “Jackson, Andrew and Omar are all healthy and could see time this year. Brandon has seen time in the past and could see more minutes this season. Calle and Cade will bring some depth to the outside this season.”

The attacking midfield is unproven but promising, with freshmen in red shirts Ben Griffis and Santiago Ibarreche and freshmen Cooper’s dropouts and Tate McCrery in the fold.

“The attacking midfield has some great options,” said Chastonay. “Ben has developed nicely and looks ready to play. Cooper has looked good so far and is a very good playmaker. Santiago and Tate can play in the attacking midfield and will provide good depth.”

FORWARD

red shirt junior Nolan McGrath scored three goals and two assists last season. Red shirt sophomore Chris Shust just found it several times in preseason. Junior Owner Alex Church is a transfer from Quinnipiac.

“Nolan has seen his role grow every season and should see a bigger role this year,” said Chastonay. “Chris continues to develop and will also have good minutes. Alex has good university experience and could play as a forward, attacking midfielder or on the wing.”

Bellarmine’s slate for 2022 consists of 16 games, 10 of which will be at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium.

“Although we have had some success, we are still getting used to D1 football,” said Chastonay. “The players and coaches continue to learn what it takes to be a success at this level. We have some great programs in ASUN and they are models for what we hope to achieve.

“The ASUN should be very strong again this season. Last year’s top teams bring back very good teams. From top to bottom it is a very competitive conference. I think our squad will be looking for a place in the ASUN- tournament for the third consecutive year.”

For more coverage of Bellarmine athletics, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights).