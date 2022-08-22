Home of cricket in NSW officially unveiled





Cricket in NSW has a new home following the official opening of Cricket NSW’s new state-of-the-art Center of Excellence in Sydney Olympic Park, worth $60 million. Cricket Central will be unveiled today at a Community Open Day attended by thousands of cricket enthusiasts who will get a glimpse of where international superstars Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and Alyssa Healy will train. Sports Minister Alister Henskens said the NSW government’s $30 million investment in the facility will ensure Cricket Central plays a key role in continuing to produce cricketers who excel on the international stage. “The best cricketers in Australia now have the best cricket facility in the world,” said Mr Henskens. “Cricket Central will ensure that NSW remains the dominant state in Australian domestic cricket and continues to produce international cricketers who will win Ashes Series and World Cups for decades to come.” Cricket Central features an ICC compliant oval, 15 indoor nets, 43 outdoor cricket courts, gym, party facilities and medical rooms. The facility will be home to the NSW Blues and NSW Breakers squads, as well as the Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers BBL and WBBL squads. It will also serve as headquarters for Cricket NSW’s 150 coaching and administrative staff. Planning Minister and Home Secretary Anthony Roberts said Cricket Central was one of dozens of planning projects accelerated as part of the government’s response to the pandemic to create thousands of jobs and invest billions of dollars in investment in the state’s economy. to attract. “Sydney Olympic Park is located in the heart of Sydney and is becoming a thriving suburb with opportunities for the local community to ‘play on the big stage’ in world-class sports facilities located right behind the door,” said Mr Roberts. “We are proud to partner with Cricket NSW to establish this groundbreaking facility as we continue to create a fully integrated suburb that connects the community like nowhere else in the world.” Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said the opening of Cricket Central was the culmination of a long-term project that has received strong support from the NSW government. “This project has been in the works for years with support from all levels of government and all our construction partners,” said Mr Germon. “While it is home to our elite players and staff, it is also home to everyone who plays and loves cricket in the state. It is a place that brings all cricketing communities together.”

Member for Parramatta Geoff Lee said the state-of-the-art facility will be central to cricket’s growth not just in Sydney but across the state. “Cricket Central also features dedicated multi-purpose community facilities that will be used by more than 35,000 club and community cricket players annually and bridge the gap between elite and community cricket,” said Mr. Lee. Cricket NSW has also received $6.4 million in Round 1 from the NSW Government’s Center of Excellence program to build a Cricket Learning and Community Centre, lighting on the main oval and turf nets and additional community pitch as part of phase 2 of the projects. To learn more about the Center of Excellence program and to register your interest in round 2 of the program visit www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dpie.nsw.gov.au/news-and-events/articles/2022/home-of-cricket-in-nsw-officially-unveiled The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos