Oregon State University Athletics





McKenna Martinez led a powerful offense by the state of Oregon with a few goals to dictate the pace. After all was said and done, the Beavers defeated the Cowgirls by a 21-7 margin, including seven on frame versus Wyoming’s three. CORVALLIS, Oregon — After struggling to find the back of the net in the season opener, the Beavers didn’t have that problem on Sunday when they took a 4-1 win at Wyomingat Paul Lorenz Field.led a powerful offense by the state of Oregon with a few goals to dictate the pace. After all was said and done, the Beavers defeated the Cowgirls by a 21-7 margin, including seven on frame versus Wyoming’s three. “I am very happy with our performance today,” said head coach Lauren Sinacola . “I believe our team recovered very well after a frustrating result on Thursday. We wanted to start strong and fast and I felt we did that at the start of both halves. I’m excited to get another week where we can do a few things clean up and focus on our first road trip to Fresno and Pacific.” Wasting little time after kick-off, Ava Benedetti open the score of the game with an unassisted attack to give the home side an early 1-0 lead in just the fourth minute. Amber Jackson later connected with Martinez to double the lead in just 16 minutes into the game. 17′ | Amber > McKenna > TARGET!!! Beavs Doubles Wyoming Lead! pic.twitter.com/hBs1tHLeNI Oregon State Women’s Soccer (@BeaverWSoccer) August 21, 2022 Wyoming converted a penalty and showed signs of life 2-1 just before the half in the 40th minute to pick up some momentum at half-time. The Cowgirls’ momentum was short-lived – Martinez found the back of the net of a beautiful dish from Maddie Tetz while Oregon State got its two-goal pillow back — after just 11 ticks on the clock. After a solid over thirty minutes of attacking play, Sawyer service fed Amber Jackson a ball that would be the fourth and final goal for the Beavers at 76:09. 46′ | McKenna with braces! The Washington sophomore drops her second in half by just 11 seconds. OSU 3-1 WYO pic.twitter.com/2IdhCrGWMX Oregon State Women’s Soccer (@BeaverWSoccer) August 21, 2022 A trio of Beavers – Martinez, Benedetti and Jackson – registered at least three shots. Martinez’s two shots on frame were her scores. 77′ | Hang it in the Louvre! Sawyer finds Amber to give the home side the three-goal lead! OSU 4-1 WYO pic.twitter.com/f2OpDmLk1Z Oregon State Women’s Soccer (@BeaverWSoccer) August 21, 2022 in net, Hailey Collo stopped a few shots from the Cowgirls in the entirety of the match. Next up for the Beavers is the season’s first road swing—where Oregon State will meet Fresno State and Pacific this weekend. Thursday’s game with the Bulldogs is scheduled at 7 p.m

