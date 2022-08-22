Why Western & Southern Open Tennis Tournament Cincinnati . could leave

Great response from the first week of my three takes feature, which will feature observations/analysis/news/reader feedback on Cincinnati.com throughout the week. Email your questions and comments to [email protected] Let’s get week 2 rolling.

1. Western & Southern Open: where are you going?

The Western & Southern Open, which ended Sunday, has a new owner from out of town. The move makes some Greater Cincinnati influencers nervous about the long-term future of W&S Opens, and understandably so.

Outside ownership is always a threat to relocating a business, professional sports franchise or event.

South Carolina Billionaire Ben Navarro announced August 12 that its Charleston-based company, Beemok Capital, had bought the tournament from the US Tennis Association, which has a local group that leads the W&S Open.

Navarro has not conducted any media interviews discussing his intentions for the W&S Open. His company did not return my email request for an interview with Navarro.

There is plenty of speculation about the future of W&S Opens in the tennis community, including that Navarro could move it to Charleston. He recently cast $50 Million to Renovate Charleston Tennis Stadiumthat Navarro owns in addition to the annual Charleston Open women’s tournament.

The W&S Open is one of nine ATP Masters 1,000 men’s world tournaments, considered just one step below Grand Slam events. The week-long W&S Open in Mason typically attracts some 200,000 fans from around the world. Fans from 30 countries bought tickets this year, tournament officials told me.

The tournament has been taking place in Greater Cincinnati since 1899, and it would stink to lose what some in the business community call our fourth major league sport. It’s a great people-watching event, attracts the best players in the world, is said to have a regional economic impact of $70 million and makes us unique in the sports landscape of comparable cities.

The W&S Open isn’t likely to go anywhere anytime soon, based on talks with tennis and corporate executives. Logistically, it is difficult to move an event that requires a large footprint quickly. The W&S Open uses 90 acres for the Lindner Family Tennis Center and adjacent parking lot.

Western & Southern is under contract as title sponsor until 2024. W&S CEO John Barrett, a Cincinnati blueblood, will fight to keep the tournament here. W&S Opens lease expires at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in 2029. I wouldn’t be surprised if the tournament leaves Greater Cincinnati for Charleston or a larger market (Chicago?) in the next five years.

Would you be upset if the tournament left the city?

2. Coming Soon: Riverfront Stadium Movie

Walks will haunt you, but memories of Riverfront Stadium (and the Jumbotron animation) never will.

Local filmmaker Cam Miller will premiere his latest project, Riverfront Remembered, at 7:05 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum.

The 30-minute film about the former large riverside stadium is shown in the hall of fames theatre. Miller, also a historian who does work for the Reds HOF, will conduct a Q&A session and then lead a short walk along old Riverfront Stadium markings around The Banks.

Tickets are $10 and includes a Dave Concepcin bobblehead. To buy tickets, go to MLB.tickets.com.

3. Cincinnati High School Football: Community Connector

I found myself getting more and more excited for the high school football season over the years. I live in Wyoming and love going to Cowboys games. Why is that? My two sons are in primary school. I didn’t grow up here, so I don’t have any alumni love or loyalty to Wyoming High.

As I sat in the stands with friends and family at the Wyoming season opener Friday, I realized why preparatory football is so important to Greater Cincinnatians: It binds our communities together unlike perhaps anything else. That’s not unique to Greater Cincinnati or Ohio, but games from Wyoming have helped me strengthen relationships with my neighborhood friends.

We’re looking forward to pregaming at someone’s home before walking to Bob Lewis Stadium together. It’s simple but special, and it’s something I never experienced growing up on a farm in rural Southeast Ohio. My high school was 9 miles from home.

Is your local high school soccer team a community connector for you too?

