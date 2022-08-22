Tennis Announces Schedule 2022-23 – Marshall University Athletics





HUNTINGTON, W.Va. Marshall University tennis head coach John Mercer announced the team’s 2022-23 schedule on Monday. The Herd kicks off the season at the Thunder in the Mountains in Charleston, West Virginia (September 23-25). The event is co-hosted with West Virginia. MU kicks off the month of October at the ITA Women’s All-American Championship (October 1-9) in Cary, North Carolina, before heading to Blacksburg, Virginia for the ITA Atlantic Regional (October 20-24). Marshall closes out October at the South Carolina Invite (October 28-30) in Columbia, South Carolina. The Green and White will close out the fall at the ITA Fall Nationals (November 2-6) in San Diego, California, and at the Virginia Tech Invitational (November 11-13) in Blacksburg, Virginia. Marshall kicks off spring at the Northern Illinois Invitational (January 14-16) in DeKalb, Illinois, before the traditional double schedule kicks off. The herd has nine duals at home this spring, including matchups against Bellarmine (Jan. 27), Charleston (Jan. 27), Penn State (February 4), VCU (February 5), ULM (March 11), Arkansas State (March 12), Old Dominion (March 17), Southern Miss (April 8) and South Alabama (April 9). Marshall’s away games feature games in Kentucky (January 22), Cincinnati (February 12), Michigan State (February 18), Eastern Michigan (February 19), Radford (March 15), Georgia State (March 25), Troy (March 26 ), Texas State (March 31), Louisiana (April 2), App State (April 14), WKU (April 16) and James Madison (April 22). The Sun Belt Conference Tournament begins April 27 in Peachtree City, Georgia. FOLLOW THE #HERDFAMILY For the latest information on Marshall women’s tennis, follow on Twitter and Instagram at @Herd_Tennis, on Facebook at Herd Tennis and online at HerdZone.com. To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics app for iOS or Android! —HerdZone.com—

