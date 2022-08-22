Sports
Umpire’s hand raised for the future of New Plymouth’s world-famous cricket ground
VANESSA LAURIE/Things
Dark clouds begin to surround the future of Pukekura Parks as a domestic cricket venue.
One of the world’s idyllic grounds is on its farewell tour with New Zealand cricket blacklisted on the eve of Pukekura Park.
The cricketing authority has sent a clear directive to the New Plymouth District Council about the poor state of repair of the existing facilities in the park and the urgent need to address the problem.
Despite being regarded as one of the top six pitches in the world by cricketing almanack Wisden and being praised by New Zealand Cricket for its almost unparalleled support for the domestic game, the council has just one year left to bring the facilities up to standard.
Failure to do so will mean an end to cricket in a ground that has housed some of the world’s best players and teams, including Australia, England and the West Indies.
READ MORE:
* New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park hosts back-to-back T20 matches
*Pukekura Park’s Brian Bellringer Pavilion is being upgraded
* Busy Cricket Summer for Pukekura Park Ground Staff
In a submission to the council as part of Our Pukekura Park, Guiding the next chapter discussion paper, Central Districts Cricket boss Lance Hamilton provided a supporting letter from Richard Brewer, head of the New Zealand Cricket operation.
The submission followed a site visit by New Zealand cricket officials in June and a proposal from the council to possibly build a new community pavilion.
However, the municipality has not incurred any costs for the plan and if a decision was made to build the pavilion, it would not be budgeted until the next multi-year plan is approved in mid-2024.
The council has been contacted for comment.
Brewer made it clear that there were a number of areas that needed to be addressed for the ground to host competitions in the future.
They include expanding the playing surface to meet minimum boundary dimensions, changing areas for at least 16 people per team, dining areas for up to four teams, matching official locker rooms and work areas, broadcast infrastructure and commentary positions, as well as improving outdoor water drainage.
Hamilton, who played for Central Districts before becoming its long-term manager and now chief executive, said in the associations submission that nothing on the domestic circuit came close to Pukekura Park.
I’d hate to see future generations of aspiring cricketers from across the country miss out on such experiences in the future, he said.
It’s experiences like this that put Taranaki firmly on the map, generating memories and discussions that transcend generations of cricketers along with their friends and families.
Hamilton’s nostalgic take on the park, however, was not shared by New Zealand’s professional players, who considered it the country’s second worst.
The expectations and concerns outlined by New Zealand Cricket are serious, and the risk of the Taranaki region losing domestic cricket if nothing is done to bring the standard of surrounding facilities up to the required standard is real, warned Hamilton.
He urged the council to put Pukekura Park firmly back on the pedestal it once deserved to own, otherwise it would destroy cricket and its significant annual economic income, estimated at over 500 bed nights, as well as the income generated. by the Taranaki Cricket Association which went straight back to the community game.
Peter Tennent, the main sponsor of the central districts and owner of the Devon Hotel, said he would be bitterly disappointed if a solution was not found to bring the park facilities up to standard, but he remained hopeful that the council could work with all parties. work together to find a solution.
Our contract with Central Districts and Taranaki Cricket, which we also sponsor, is very clear that we must strive for top cricket to be played here in the region, he said.
I think everyone is holding hands and trying to get the right answer and working together.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/cricket/129644163/umpires-finger-raised-on-future-of-new-plymouths-world-renowned-cricket-ground
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]