Umpire’s hand raised for the future of New Plymouth’s world-famous cricket ground

One of the world’s idyllic grounds is on its farewell tour with New Zealand cricket blacklisted on the eve of Pukekura Park.

The cricketing authority has sent a clear directive to the New Plymouth District Council about the poor state of repair of the existing facilities in the park and the urgent need to address the problem.

Despite being regarded as one of the top six pitches in the world by cricketing almanack Wisden and being praised by New Zealand Cricket for its almost unparalleled support for the domestic game, the council has just one year left to bring the facilities up to standard.

Failure to do so will mean an end to cricket in a ground that has housed some of the world’s best players and teams, including Australia, England and the West Indies.

In a submission to the council as part of Our Pukekura Park, Guiding the next chapter discussion paper, Central Districts Cricket boss Lance Hamilton provided a supporting letter from Richard Brewer, head of the New Zealand Cricket operation.

Andy Jackson / Stuff The long summer days spent watching cricket in Pukekua Park could be over.

The submission followed a site visit by New Zealand cricket officials in June and a proposal from the council to possibly build a new community pavilion.

However, the municipality has not incurred any costs for the plan and if a decision was made to build the pavilion, it would not be budgeted until the next multi-year plan is approved in mid-2024.

The council has been contacted for comment.

Brewer made it clear that there were a number of areas that needed to be addressed for the ground to host competitions in the future.

They include expanding the playing surface to meet minimum boundary dimensions, changing areas for at least 16 people per team, dining areas for up to four teams, matching official locker rooms and work areas, broadcast infrastructure and commentary positions, as well as improving outdoor water drainage.

Hamilton, who played for Central Districts before becoming its long-term manager and now chief executive, said in the associations submission that nothing on the domestic circuit came close to Pukekura Park.

I’d hate to see future generations of aspiring cricketers from across the country miss out on such experiences in the future, he said.

Trevor Read/Things Former Central Districts bowler and new chief executive Lance Hamilton has issued a stark warning about the future of the ground.

It’s experiences like this that put Taranaki firmly on the map, generating memories and discussions that transcend generations of cricketers along with their friends and families.

Hamilton’s nostalgic take on the park, however, was not shared by New Zealand’s professional players, who considered it the country’s second worst.

The expectations and concerns outlined by New Zealand Cricket are serious, and the risk of the Taranaki region losing domestic cricket if nothing is done to bring the standard of surrounding facilities up to the required standard is real, warned Hamilton.

He urged the council to put Pukekura Park firmly back on the pedestal it once deserved to own, otherwise it would destroy cricket and its significant annual economic income, estimated at over 500 bed nights, as well as the income generated. by the Taranaki Cricket Association which went straight back to the community game.

DAILY NEW PHOTOGRAPHER/Things New Zealand defeated Australia in an unofficial test at Pukekura Park in 1967 by 159 runs.

Peter Tennent, the main sponsor of the central districts and owner of the Devon Hotel, said he would be bitterly disappointed if a solution was not found to bring the park facilities up to standard, but he remained hopeful that the council could work with all parties. work together to find a solution.

Our contract with Central Districts and Taranaki Cricket, which we also sponsor, is very clear that we must strive for top cricket to be played here in the region, he said.

I think everyone is holding hands and trying to get the right answer and working together.