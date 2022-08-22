VR training product Sense Arena starts with tennis





Czech-based Sense Arena will launch a new cognitive virtual reality training product, Sense Arena For Tennis, later this year. Like what Sense Arena launched for hockey in 2018, the tennis product will focus on sharpening the user’s mental side of the game. Users interact with the Sense Arena platform through the Meta Quest VR headset and a haptic racket that costs about $200. The racket mimics the weight and feel of a real tennis racket. LEGEND STONE A HAND: Martina Navratilova serves as global ambassador for Sense Arena’s tennis efforts; the 59 Grand Slam title winner was watching a hockey game (she’s an avid hockey fan) and was intrigued by a Sense Arena commercial. The company reached out and the Czech tennis legend was more than happy to partner with a company from her native country whose product she believes. “Tennis is about repetition and about understanding the game and reading it and this program really trains all players that,” said Navratilova. SALE PLANS: Sense Arena will release content featuring Navratilova, as well as some former tennis pros who work with the company to promote the product. Sense Arena founder and CEO Bob Tetiva said current players will soon be on board as well. That follows the successful path paved by the hockey product, which has significant adoption among NHL players, authentically promoting the brand. Thirty professional hockey teams use Sense Arena’s training product, including five NHL clubs. BEHIND THE SCENES: Ninety-five percent of Sense Arena’s revenue is through online channels, Tetiva said. The company’s investment in the tennis product is significant, he added, and had it focused only on the hockey product, Sense Arena would already be in the black financially. Yet the total addressable market for tennis is much larger than for hockey. The company has raised $5.2 million to date and will likely look for another round of funding next year to support further development of the tennis product and another project that Tetiva would not disclose. The company, headquartered in Prague, has 50 employees and has opened offices in Boston, Toronto and Tampa, the latter of which will focus on the tennis product. “There is a huge passion for sport within the team,” Tetiva said, “and we always wanted to make the journey multi-sport, not just one sport. Experiment with the former and expand based on that.” Sense Arena For Tennis product views 1/3 2/3 3/3 LAST THE NEXT

