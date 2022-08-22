Five questions with Canadian hockey ‘golden-goaler’ Marie-Philip Poulin

Canada women’s hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player in the world, male or female, to score goals in four consecutive Olympic hockey finals. The 31-year-old from Beauceville, Que.

The 31-year-old from Beauceville, Que., cemented her reputation as a gold goalkeeper by scoring twice, including the eventual winner, in the February final in Beijing, where Canada defeated the United States 3-2.

Poulin leads defending champions Canada to the women’s world championship that starts on Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. Canada opens in Herning against Finland.

Poulin has scored seven goals in her four Olympic finals, including the late equalizing and OT winner in Canada’s 2014 win, and both goals in 2010 in a 2-0 win over the Americans.

She also scored in regular time in Canada’s 2018 shootout loss to the US.

Her exploits are not limited to the Olympics. Her overtime winner against the US in last year’s World Cup final in Calgary gave Canada its first title in nearly a decade.

Poulin tops all active Canadian players with 88 goals and 96 assists in 153 career games.

She ranks fifth all-time behind Hayley Wickenheiser, Jayna Hefford, Caroline Ouellette and Danielle Goyette.

Wickenheiser, Hefford and Goyette are members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

When Pope Francis spoke about teamwork to an audience in Iqaluit, Nunavut during last month’s papal visit to Canada, he referred to Poulin and her teammate Sarah Nurse by name.

“I heard that,” Poulin said. “I received a nice message from my grandmother. I think she is quite happy with it.”

The Canadian Press had a few questions for Poulin ahead of the World Championship in Denmark. The interview has been edited and shortened for space.

CP: It’s only been six months since the Olympics. This is the third major championship in a year. You’ve had some knee injuries in your career and some international hockey miles coming your way. Why did you want to play this world championship and not take a break?

MPP: “The team that we have, it’s been so special the last couple of years, we’ve started this culture with Hockey Canada right through the women’s program that’s going really well. It’s hard for me to take a break from it. We’ve been pretty successful with the Worlds and the Olympics this past year, but we don’t take it for granted. Wearing that Maple Leaf is so proud of that. It’s an honor every time, so it’s fun It’s been a short summer. It’s been a short summer. I’m not going to lie.”

CP: What would it mean for you to lead Canada to a third major title within a year?

MPP: “I haven’t thought that far, but the group we have is really special. There’s a lot of talent coming up as well and of course it would be an honour. The chance to win these two big tournaments last year was a big confidence booster For us it is now a thing of the past and now we look at what lies ahead.”

CP: What does your job with the Montreal Canadiens entail and how do you combine that with your playing career?

MPP: “They were aware when I sat down with them that my priority was still. It’s a part-time job with player development. With the rookie camp in July, I was able to go there for three days, just join in and see how it’s happening there it was really interesting for me as a player i think you see the game a little bit differently when you sit on the coach’s side i tried to see what they learned and it applies to me as a player too to my game. I’m excited to get a little more involved.”

CP: It is well known that a league with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association (PWHPA) is in the works, supported by Billie Jean King Enterprises and the Mark Walter Group. How close do you think you are to achieving the women’s professional league you want?

MPP: “It’s getting there. I think we have an investor with us. It’s a slower process than we expected. I think we all know we want a competition tomorrow. We have the right people behind us. We trust them. We have had that association for many years and we continue to hope and trust those who work behind those closed doors that they have the right intention for us and that it will happen soon.”

CP: How long do you want to keep playing for the national team?

MPP: “As long as I can keep up with the youngsters. They are quite talented. I still love it. If I come to the rink without smiling and not enjoying it, I know it will be over, but I still enjoy the.”

