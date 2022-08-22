Sports
Five questions with Canadian hockey ‘golden-goaler’ Marie-Philip Poulin
Canada women’s hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player in the world, male or female, to score goals in four consecutive Olympic hockey finals. The 31-year-old from Beauceville, Que.
Canada women’s hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player in the world, male or female, to score goals in four consecutive Olympic hockey finals.
The 31-year-old from Beauceville, Que., cemented her reputation as a gold goalkeeper by scoring twice, including the eventual winner, in the February final in Beijing, where Canada defeated the United States 3-2.
Poulin leads defending champions Canada to the women’s world championship that starts on Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. Canada opens in Herning against Finland.
Poulin has scored seven goals in her four Olympic finals, including the late equalizing and OT winner in Canada’s 2014 win, and both goals in 2010 in a 2-0 win over the Americans.
She also scored in regular time in Canada’s 2018 shootout loss to the US.
Her exploits are not limited to the Olympics. Her overtime winner against the US in last year’s World Cup final in Calgary gave Canada its first title in nearly a decade.
Poulin tops all active Canadian players with 88 goals and 96 assists in 153 career games.
She ranks fifth all-time behind Hayley Wickenheiser, Jayna Hefford, Caroline Ouellette and Danielle Goyette.
Wickenheiser, Hefford and Goyette are members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.
When Pope Francis spoke about teamwork to an audience in Iqaluit, Nunavut during last month’s papal visit to Canada, he referred to Poulin and her teammate Sarah Nurse by name.
“I heard that,” Poulin said. “I received a nice message from my grandmother. I think she is quite happy with it.”
The Canadian Press had a few questions for Poulin ahead of the World Championship in Denmark. The interview has been edited and shortened for space.
CP: It’s only been six months since the Olympics. This is the third major championship in a year. You’ve had some knee injuries in your career and some international hockey miles coming your way. Why did you want to play this world championship and not take a break?
MPP: “The team that we have, it’s been so special the last couple of years, we’ve started this culture with Hockey Canada right through the women’s program that’s going really well. It’s hard for me to take a break from it. We’ve been pretty successful with the Worlds and the Olympics this past year, but we don’t take it for granted. Wearing that Maple Leaf is so proud of that. It’s an honor every time, so it’s fun It’s been a short summer. It’s been a short summer. I’m not going to lie.”
CP: What would it mean for you to lead Canada to a third major title within a year?
MPP: “I haven’t thought that far, but the group we have is really special. There’s a lot of talent coming up as well and of course it would be an honour. The chance to win these two big tournaments last year was a big confidence booster For us it is now a thing of the past and now we look at what lies ahead.”
CP: What does your job with the Montreal Canadiens entail and how do you combine that with your playing career?
MPP: “They were aware when I sat down with them that my priority was still. It’s a part-time job with player development. With the rookie camp in July, I was able to go there for three days, just join in and see how it’s happening there it was really interesting for me as a player i think you see the game a little bit differently when you sit on the coach’s side i tried to see what they learned and it applies to me as a player too to my game. I’m excited to get a little more involved.”
CP: It is well known that a league with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association (PWHPA) is in the works, supported by Billie Jean King Enterprises and the Mark Walter Group. How close do you think you are to achieving the women’s professional league you want?
MPP: “It’s getting there. I think we have an investor with us. It’s a slower process than we expected. I think we all know we want a competition tomorrow. We have the right people behind us. We trust them. We have had that association for many years and we continue to hope and trust those who work behind those closed doors that they have the right intention for us and that it will happen soon.”
CP: How long do you want to keep playing for the national team?
MPP: “As long as I can keep up with the youngsters. They are quite talented. I still love it. If I come to the rink without smiling and not enjoying it, I know it will be over, but I still enjoy the.”
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 22, 2022.
Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
Note to readers: Fix for paragraph eight: Poulin is the fifth all-time Canadian scores
|
Sources
2/ https://www.moosejawtoday.com/national-sports/five-questions-with-canadian-hockey-golden-goaler-marie-philip-poulin-5724588
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]