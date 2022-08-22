Sports
519 Cricket Chirp Ln, Elgin, SC 29045 – MLS 548051
Full Ownership Details for 519 Cricket Chirp Ln
General
- Price: $290,466
- HOA COSTS: $41/month
- HOA COST FREQ.: Annual
- Status: Active
- Type: single family
- MLS ID: 548051
- Updated: Today (8/22/2022)
- Added: Today
Interior
- Interior features: Attic Pull-Down Access, Ceiling Fan, Garage Opener, Smoke Detector
- hearth: Yes
- Number of fireplaces: 1
- Fireplace(s): Gas Log-Natural
- Appliances: Dishwasher, Waste disposal, Microwave over stove, Tankless H20
Rooms
Bathrooms
- Total bathrooms: 3
- Full bathrooms: 2
- Half bathrooms: 1
- Level 2 – Full Baths: 2
- Main – 1/2 baths: 1
Bedrooms
- Total Bedrooms: 3
- Primary bedroom: Double sink, cockpit garden, separate shower, walk-in closet, ceiling fan, second
- Bedroom 2: Shared Bath, Ceiling Fan, Second
- Bedroom 3: Shared Bath, Ceiling Fan, Second
Other rooms
- Big room: Fireplace, Flooring-Luxury Vinyl Plank, Main
- Kitchen: Eat In, Pantry, Counter Tops-Granite, Cabinets-Painted, Recessed Lights, Floors-Luxury Vinyl Shelf, Main
- The laundry: Second
Extra information
- Services: Community Pool, Sidewalk Community, Warranty (New Const) Bldr
exterior
- Exterior Features: Patio, Sprinkler, Gutters – Partial, Front Porch – Covered, Back Porch – Uncovered
Parking
- Garage spaces: 1
- Garage description: Garage Attached, Front Entrance
Place
- Area: Colombia Northeast
- District: Richland
- Subdivision: ELLINGTON
School information
- School district: Richland Two
- Primary school: Pontiac
- Secondary school: Meeting
- Secondary school: Spring Valley
Community
- associate Costs include: Maintenance of common areas, swimming pool, maintenance of sidewalks, maintenance of street lamps, green areas
Heating and cooling
- Cooling type: Central
- Heating type: Gas 1st Lvl, Heat pump 2nd Lvl
Utilities
- Sewer: Public
- Water: Public
Structural information
- Architectural Style: traditional
- Foundation: Plate
- Stories/Levels: 2
- Square meter: 1.617
- Heated/Cooled: 1,617 square meters feet
Lot features
- Lot Size (Acre): 0.01
- Street/direction: Paved
Financial Considerations
- Association rate: $495
- Assoc Fee Freq.: Annual
Disclosures and Reports
Ranked by The Mungo Company Inc
