519 Cricket Chirp Ln, Elgin, SC 29045 – MLS 548051





Full Ownership Details for 519 Cricket Chirp Ln General Price: $290,466

$290,466 HOA COSTS: $41/month

$41/month HOA COST FREQ.: Annual

Annual Status: Active

Active Type: single family

single family MLS ID: 548051

548051 Updated: Today (8/22/2022)

Today (8/22/2022) Added: Today Interior Interior features: Attic Pull-Down Access, Ceiling Fan, Garage Opener, Smoke Detector

Attic Pull-Down Access, Ceiling Fan, Garage Opener, Smoke Detector hearth: Yes

Yes Number of fireplaces: 1

1 Fireplace(s): Gas Log-Natural

Gas Log-Natural Appliances: Dishwasher, Waste disposal, Microwave over stove, Tankless H20 Rooms Total bathrooms: 3

3 Full bathrooms: 2

2 Half bathrooms: 1

1 Level 2 – Full Baths: 2

2 Main – 1/2 baths: 1 Total Bedrooms: 3

3 Primary bedroom: Double sink, cockpit garden, separate shower, walk-in closet, ceiling fan, second

Double sink, cockpit garden, separate shower, walk-in closet, ceiling fan, second Bedroom 2: Shared Bath, Ceiling Fan, Second

Shared Bath, Ceiling Fan, Second Bedroom 3: Shared Bath, Ceiling Fan, Second Big room: Fireplace, Flooring-Luxury Vinyl Plank, Main

Fireplace, Flooring-Luxury Vinyl Plank, Main Kitchen: Eat In, Pantry, Counter Tops-Granite, Cabinets-Painted, Recessed Lights, Floors-Luxury Vinyl Shelf, Main

Eat In, Pantry, Counter Tops-Granite, Cabinets-Painted, Recessed Lights, Floors-Luxury Vinyl Shelf, Main The laundry: Second Extra information Services: Community Pool, Sidewalk Community, Warranty (New Const) Bldr exterior Exterior Features: Patio, Sprinkler, Gutters – Partial, Front Porch – Covered, Back Porch – Uncovered Parking Garage spaces: 1

1 Garage description: Garage Attached, Front Entrance Place Area: Colombia Northeast

Colombia Northeast District: Richland

Richland Subdivision: ELLINGTON School information School district: Richland Two

Richland Two Primary school: Pontiac

Pontiac Secondary school: Meeting

Meeting Secondary school: Spring Valley Community associate Costs include: Maintenance of common areas, swimming pool, maintenance of sidewalks, maintenance of street lamps, green areas Heating and cooling Cooling type: Central

Central Heating type: Gas 1st Lvl, Heat pump 2nd Lvl Utilities Sewer: Public

Public Water: Public Structural information Architectural Style: traditional

traditional Foundation: Plate

Plate Stories/Levels: 2

2 Square meter: 1.617

1.617 Heated/Cooled: 1,617 square meters feet Lot features Lot Size (Acre): 0.01

0.01 Street/direction: Paved Financial Considerations Association rate: $495

$495 Assoc Fee Freq.: Annual Disclosures and Reports Ranked by The Mungo Company Inc

