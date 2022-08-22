Joe Labas’ potential sparks intrigue for Iowa football fans

IOWA CITY Ask Joe Labas to describe what kind of quarterback he is, and his answer doesn’t sound like the typical Iowa quarterback we’ve seen for the last 15 or 20 years.

Long story short, I’m a two-threat quarterback, Labas said on Hawkeyes’ recent media day. I can run when I have to. Instinctively too. I like to think I’m instinctive. Without even thinking, just knowing what to do when the bullets fly.

That slightly renegade, makeshift quality can be found at all levels, from high school to college to the NFL. Give your best player the ball and let him make something happen with his arm or his legs.

Perhaps that’s why Labas is such a curiosity among Hawkeye football followers. Last winter, news broke that the 19-year-old red shirt freshman from the Cleveland suburbs was putting on dazzling performances while quarterback for the Hawkeyes scout team. He made the No. 1 defense look crazy at times, we heard.

The Scout team is a lot like playing soccer in the backyard. It’s a lot of fun, said Labas. They just give you a game and you’re going to do the best you can. You try to get a good look at the defense.

I had a lot of fun with that.

As Kaevon Merriweather put it in December, Labas made a sidearm throw as a pass from Patrick Mahomes and completed it. I’m like, what is it? That’s the only thing that surprised me, how athletic he was once he escaped from the bag. He can make almost any field game.

That all sounds good on paper. And when Labas went 5-for-5 for 73 yards in the spring game in Iowa, his buzz increased. Many of those additions were also improvised.

But Labas is stuck at number 3 on the Hawkeyes quarterback depth chart. The way offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has changed offense this offseason seems to run counter to Labas’ preference for freewheeling. The new concepts are built around defined, fast reads in which the quarterback has to process a lot of information quickly; to know where he is going with the ball before it snaps.

That mindset is more attuned to the skills of Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla Io were the top two quarterbacks and could be why Labas’ performance on Aug. 13 was shaky during Kids Day at Kinnick open practice on Aug. 13. He threw two interceptions, including a pick-six on his first of 17 attempts.

The writing is all but on the wall that Labas will open the season as the No. 3 quarterback. Fall camp has given him plenty of reps leading the charge. But once the game weeks start, the bulk of the reps will go to the Nos. 1 and 2 QBs.

In other words, the time of Labas is not yet here. What Ferentz encouraged him to do during fall camp was close the gap on Petras and Padilla incrementally, each day he was on the practice field.

I’ve seen Joe improve daily. That’s really all you’re asking for, Ferentz said. The hard part for Joe is that he doesn’t have the wealth of experience those guys have, he doesn’t have the years those guys have. And having that experience is a huge advantage.

Can Labas be patient for his turn? He said yes.

Can he be ready for that twist when it comes? He said he’s trying.

‘Naturally. That’s why I’m here, isn’t it?’ said Labas. I study the script every day. Meetings, I ask questions and try to get as much information as possible from Spencer and Alex.

For Labas to become the quarterback of the future in Iowa, Hell must become a master of the script. As we know, that is not easy. For better or worse, Iowa is putting a lot on its quarterbacks records on the line of scrimmage. As coaches see it, Petras and Padilla are more likely to keep risk-averse Iowa out of the game.

It’s a lot when you first come here. Like everyone else, you’re like, oh my god, I’ll never be able to do this, Labas said. But the more you go, the more confidence you get.

Petras, a fifth-year senior, could potentially return for a sixth season, but more than likely this is his Hawkeye finale. Padilla is a red shirt junior and would likely become QB’s frontrunner in 2023. And then there’s Labas, who strives to keep closing that gap. Real freshmen Carson May and Class of 2023 commit Marco Lainez would then be the ones catching up.

As Labas sees it, the day will come when he will master the transgression. And still be able to tap into that “instinctive” side to make something happen when a play breaks.

Yes. I’m pretty sure of that, said Labas. I like our transgression. I’ve been working on it for over a year. I like it, I like the kind of lectures they make us do.