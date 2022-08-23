Fans upset about Alexander Zverev news, US Open

Alexander Zverev has not played since the semifinals of the French Open. (Photo by Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Alexander Zverev has announced his withdrawal of the US Open as he recovers from an ankle injury sustained at the French Open.

The world No. 2 hasn’t played since June after tore his ankle in his ankle Semi-final clash with Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros.

Earlier this month he suggested he was aiming for a return to the US Openbut Monday it was confirmed that he cannot play.

A statement on the official US Open website read: 2020 US Open finalist Alexander Zverev will miss the 2022 US Open.

The 25-year-old German officially withdrew from the event on Monday due to a persistent ankle injury.

Alexander Zverev was injured against Rafa Nadal during the French Open. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Zverev made the US Open final in 2020, but lost to Dominic Thiem after leading by two sets.

Last year he also reached the semifinals in New York.

Officials have announced that Zverev’s place in the main draw of the grand slam from August 29 to September 11 will be taken by American Stefan Kozlov.

Zverev had played in 27 consecutive Grand Slams since his debut in 2015 before injury forced him to miss Wimbledon.

He has been named in the German squad for the group stage of the Davis Cup final next month.

Fans were heartbroken for Zverev after his official withdrawal.

Novak Djokovic participation still in the air

Zverev may not be the only top 10 men’s player absent from the final grand slam of the year, with: Novak Djokovic still unable to enter the United States.

Djokovic is unlikely to be able to play due to his refusal to take the Covid-19 job, with US authorities requiring all foreign visitors to be vaccinated.

The 21-time big winner was forced out of last week’s Cincinnati Masters and Montreal Open earlier this month for the same reason.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for Djokovic after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced last week that it no longer recommended not being vaccinated in quarantine after exposure to the disease.

Novak Djokovic talks to Luka Doncic after a basketball game between Slovenia and Serbia. (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

Pre-infection and vaccination offer some protection against serious illness, so it really makes the most sense not to differentiate with our guidance or our recommendations based on vaccination status at this point, said CDC scientist Dr. Greta Massetti.

The CDC also said in a statement: In the coming weeks, the CDC will work to align stand-alone guidance documents, such as those for healthcare facilities, institutions at higher risk of transmission and travel, with today’s update.

The announcement basically means that unvaccinated Americans will now receive the same guidance as those who have been vaccinated — a change that some see as an indication that border rules will soon be relaxed as well.

Meanwhile, Reilly Opelka, who won two titles earlier this year, also withdrew from the US Open on Monday due to an injury. The American reached the fourth round of the US Open last year.

Countryman Jack Sock took his place in the main tournament.

