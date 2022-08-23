Penn State Men’s Hockey Announces Full Schedule for 2022-23

Hockey is just around the corner, folks.

After announcing his non-conference schedule in June, Penn State men’s hockey officially released its full 2022-23 season schedule on Monday.

Penn State kicks off the campaign with a home series against Canisius on October 7 and 8. After that, the Nittany Lions have a home-and-home series against Mercyhurst on October 13 and 14.

The Big Ten portion of the schedule kicks off a few weeks later, with Guy Gadowsky’s program traveling to Wisconsin on October 28 and 29 for a series with the Badgers. After that, the team will travel back home for its first home conference series with Michigan on November 4 and 5.

Penn State concludes the first half of the season with a road trip to Notre Dame on December 9 and 10. A three-week hiatus will follow before a new home-and-home series featuring RIT on December 30 and 31, featuring the Nittany Lions playing for the home crowd on New Year’s Eve.

After the New Years break, the Nittany Lions are entering the toughest part of their schedule with the final six series all coming against Big Ten teams. Penn State heads to East Lansing for a series with Michigan State and returns home the following week for a two-game set with Notre Dame on January 20 and 21. Gadowsky’s squad then heads out for a series with Michigan and Ohio State on the weekends in a row.

Penn State returns home for a Minnesota series that coincides with THON weekend, with the home game set to take place on February 17 and 18.

The Nittany Lions then close the regular season at home against Wisconsin on February 24 and 25.

Student tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster on Tuesday, September 20 at 7 a.m. Additional details, including pricing, will be announced shortly.