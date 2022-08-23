Michael Slater texts to wife, cricket news 2022





An ex-partner of Michael Slater has come forward with disturbing text messages the former cricketer allegedly sent her. A Victorian mother of three has told The Herald Sun Slater allegedly threatened to release personal photos and videos he took of her without her knowledge or consent and threatened to send them to her children. You can read the full set of text messages inThe Herald Sun The woman, who has described Slater as a narcissist, says she has asked Slater to sign a legal deed agreeing not to publish the intimate images. The text messages he allegedly sent contained claims that the woman, who has not been identified, was heartless for not resuming their relationship, which began in 2016, after breaking ties with the 52-year-old. Watch The Hundred. Every game live and exclusive to Fox Sports on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > I’m going to do my best to make you feel my pain, he allegedly sent in one of the messages. I’m all over you now and I’m going to bring you down. No one deserves the treatment I have received. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Michael Slater in his TV commentary role. Source: Included You f***ed (sic) and a piece of dog poop, he allegedly sent a third. He would also have sent me a worthless piece of shit as a result of the woman’s refusal to contact him. The woman claims that Slater threatened to harm herself if she did not agree to resume their relationship. She also claims that she was physically assaulted by Slater and thrown to the ground in one incident. The Herald Sun reports that Slater is currently in a mental institution in Sydney. Slater has been banned from contacting some of the complainants who have held warrants for violence against him. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Australian cricketer Michael Slater leaves Manly police station in October. Photo: Richard Dobson. Source: News Corp Australia Slater faced court again last month after police rushed to his home in Sydney on July 14 over concerns for his well-being before being transported in an ambulance to Northern Beaches Hospital. He was charged with violating his bail. He was given a strict conditional bail, which means that he must abstain from alcohol and drugs and behave well. Charges related to a separate incident in 2021 were dismissed earlier this year on mental health grounds. Slater will return to court in January next year to fight the charges. He started his career in 1993 and played 74 tests for Australia through 2001.

