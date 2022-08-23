Borna Coric and Caroline Garcia claim surprising Masters titles in Cincinnati | Tennis

Borna Coric continued his remarkable comeback from injury to secure the Western & Southern Open title by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Cincinnati final. The Croat, who started the week with a world ranking of number 152, was joined in the winner’s circle by Caroline Garcia, who won the women’s title as a qualifier.

Coric returned last year after surgery on his right shoulder and didn’t return to the ATP Tour until March. In the tournament, Croatian defeated Rafael Nadal, Flix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie on his flight to the final, for a 7-6 (0), 6-2 victory over fourth-seeded Tsitsipas on Sunday.

Tsitsipas had beaten world No. 1, Daniil Medvedev, in his semi-final and carried that momentum into the final, breaking Coric at the first opportunity en route to a 4-1 lead. Coric broke back in the eighth game of the set, as the first set ended in a tie-break. The Greek made a double error on the opening point and never recovered, his opponent took the break 7-0.

Coric kept the world number 7 under pressure in the second set, Tsitsipas offered another double fault to give his opponent another break. With dark storm clouds gathering, the underdog moved quickly to seal the win, holding onto Tsitsipas and then breaking again to close out the match.

With his first ATP title since 2018, Coric rises in the rankings to number 29 and earns a qualification for the US Open, which starts on August 29. I didn’t believe I would win the tournament, said 25-year-old Coric.

I never look too far ahead. I’m always focused on the next round. I just believed I could win the next game. I did that five days in a row.

I think he served well, Tsitsipas said. He made me move a lot. I could have taken my chances in the first set. I don’t know why I didn’t. I rushed a little. He had some good returns, and it cost me because that first set could have been very life-changing.

Caroline Garcia paid tribute to her coaching team after beating Petra Kvitova in the women’s final. Photo: Frey/TPN/Getty Images

In the earlier women’s final, Caroline Garcia continued her good form with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Petra Kvitova. The French player’s third WTA title of the season brings her back into the top 20 in the world, having returned to the Tour in May after a foot injury ranked No. 79.

In a final between two unseeded players, Garcia broke her Czech opponent in the first game and raced to a 4-0 lead before serving it out. Qualifying broke again in the first game of the second set, forcing Kvitova off the field for an injury timeout. She looked sharper after her return, but couldn’t break the Garcia service.

We’ve made it clear which way I have to go, which way I have to go, Garcia said afterwards, referring to her new coach Bertrand Perret and her team. When I step on the pitch, I know what style of play to play, and I know what to do, and I always try to do it the best I can.

In the final major refurbishment event before Flushing Meadows next week, Garcia made it through the qualifiers before beating Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula all three in the top 10 in the world. The 28-year-old has also won a turf-court event in Bad Homburg and the Warsaw clay-court tournament since her return.

When I came on tour, I definitely played like that, Garcia told reporters about her return to an attacking style. That’s how it worked for me. That’s how I learned to play tennis. Sometimes I doubted [and] did it half and half, and it didn’t work anymore. I have to accept that it may not always work.