Ohio State Men’s Hockey to Play Michigan Outside in Cleveland





With football season just around the corner, we got some exciting hockey news. It was announced today that the Ohio State Men’s Hockey Team will take on the Michigan Wolverines in the “Faceoff On The Lake”. The game will take place in Cleveland on February 18, 2023, outside of the First Energy Stadium, home of the browns. The NHL has been doing these types of games for several years now, now known as the Winter Classic. Some of those locations were Soldier Field in Chicago, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend to name a few. Buy Buckeyes tickets Now we’re treated to collegiate hockey as the Buckeyes and Wolverines take it out in the cold of winter. Last season, OSU went 22-13-2 while Michigan had a 29-9-1 record. The Corn and Blues defeated the Bucks in the 2021-2022 season with three wins to just one loss. Michigan also made it to the NCAA Frozen Four before dropping out to eventual champion Denver. We are excited to announce the first ever hockey game on @FEstadiumamong @OhioStateMHKY & @umichhockey! Presale available for selected groups: 10am Mon. 8/29

General audience: Wed. 9/7

https://t.co/KbOVVQi7Mc pic.twitter.com/Ivy45cdEgm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 22, 2022 Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 7 if you want to see the action live. This is the first time that First Energy Stadium will host a hockey game. Where is the state of Ohio in the ESPN preseason college football rankings?









