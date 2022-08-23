AB de Villiers cancels Rohit Sharma ‘advice’ to save ODI Cricket and his opinion makes more sense





The rise of franchise cricket and players choosing to play for their club over their country is a worrying sign for international cricket as a whole. There are three formats of the game, but one that has become much more popular compared to others is One-Day Internationals. Since the advent of T20 cricket, it has taken all the focus away from the 50-over format and with franchise leagues, where top talents come to play T20s, taking place all over the world, the demand and viewership of ODIs has been hit. Australia’s lead-off hitter Usman Khawaja thinks ODI cricket is “dieing a slow death”#cricket #CricTracker #UsmanKhawaja #Australia #ODI pic.twitter.com/uTxFjtJTFS CricTracker (@Cricketracker) July 23, 2022 The logic of fans today is simple: if they can watch a cricket match and have the result in just over three hours, why watch the same sport for seven hours? India’s all-format captain, Rohit Sharma, recently came up with a solution to save ODI cricket and said that if the ICC can try to bring back the triangular series, which used to be a regular part of ODIs, it will give players enough time to rest and spark more interest among fans. There was a time when we were kids, growing up, I used to watch a lot of tri-series or quadrangular series, but that’s completely stopped, @ImRo45 said. #ENGvIND https://t.co/7jGSK6HLYF Circle of Cricket (@circleofcricket) July 16, 2022 “There was a time, when we were kids, I grew up, I watched a lot of tri-series or quadrangular series, but that has completely stopped. I think that can be a way forward so that there is enough time for a team to recover and come back,” Rohit had said. Cancel Rohit’s advice, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers downplayed the Indian skipper’s suggestion, saying it would have minimal impact on ODI cricket’s life.

Twitter ICC The South African major recently gave an interview about NDTV where he spoke about the declining popularity of ODI cricket. “It seems clear that T20 cricket will continue to grow and grow, inevitably at the expense of other formats,” he said. When asked if tri-series could help ODI cricket, de Villiers said: “I think the impact would be minimal.” In an interview with NDTV, former captain of South Africa #ABdeVilliers talked about the shape of #ViratKohlithe impact of T20 competitions on international cricket and much morehttps://t.co/0bgZx4GCEV CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) August 22, 2022 The 38-year-old also added that international cricket would remain alive as long as it generates revenue, but he also believed global franchises will play a key role in developing the game.

