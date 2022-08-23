How to watch US Open Tennis 2022 live without cable

The US Open is the fourth and final event in the professional tennis grand slam. The other tournaments are the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon. Since 1978, all US Open tournaments have been played at the US Tennis Association’s Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.

This year’s US Open kicks off on August 29, with the women’s and men’s finals on September 11. If you don’t want to miss any of the action, here’s how to watch US Open tennis without a cable.

Where to watch US Open tennis

ESPN broadcasts full coverage of the US Open through its various channels ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN Plus. However, pike cutters can still live stream the US Open with services like Sling TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV, all of which include ESPN channels. With options like these, you can stay on top of the latest wins and take the tournament with you wherever you go.

*Exact number of channels may vary by region

Watch the US Open on Sling TV

Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the most affordable options for live streaming the US Open, making it a cost-effective choice for cord cutters on a budget. To stream the championship event, however, you’ll need a 31-channel Sling Orange subscription for $35 per month or a 47-channel Sling Orange and Blue subscription for $50 per month.

With these plans, you can access ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 to see almost every match live. (Some matches are broadcast on ESPN Plus, which requires a separate subscription.) While there is currently no free trial available, Sling TV offers a 50% discount on your first month, making this service an excellent deal.

Watch the US Open on FuboTV

FuboTV

FuboTV is a fantastic streaming service for sports enthusiasts of any kind. In the plans offered, you will find a variety of popular sports networks, including beIN Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, NBC Sports Network, NFL, and NFL RedZone.

The Latino plan comes with 43 channels for $33 per month, the Pro plan comes with 128 channels for $69.99 per month, the Elite plan offers 182+ channels for $79.99 per month, and at least Finally, the Ultimate plan gives you 220+ channels for $99.99 per month, including FuboTV’s Sports Plus package (the exact number of channels may vary slightly by region). With Sports Plus, you get access to a variety of Stadium and Pac-12 networks with options such as NCAA football, basketball, baseball, tennis, and more.

FuboTV currently offers a seven-day free trial, making this service a great choice for sports fans who are cutting cords. The only disadvantage? It doesn’t come with ESPN Plus, so you may miss a few games.

Watch the US Open on Hulu + Live TV

hulu

Hulu + Live TV gives you access to the entire on-demand library, over 75 live TV channels and unlimited DVR for $69.99 per month. However, if you prefer on-demand content without ads, try Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV for $75.99 per month.

These subscriptions give you access to ESPN and ESPN2. To watch the matches broadcast on ESPN3, log into the ESPN app with your Hulu + Live TV credentials. Plus, Hulu + Live TV comes with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, making this service the best way to watch every US Open tennis match from the comfort of your phone, couch, or computer. Unfortunately, there is currently no free trial available.

US Open Tennis Schedule 2022

The US Opens main tournaments run from August 29, 2022 to September 11, 2022. You can find the full schedule at USOpen.org.

Final Thoughts

Live TV streaming services are an easy option to help you save money without sacrificing your favorite sports and shows. When it comes to streaming the US Open, Hulu + Live TV is our number one pick, giving you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPN Plus to watch every match no matter where it’s broadcast. It’s a great choice for sports enthusiasts, thanks to its solid channel offerings that give subscribers access to NCAA, NBA, NHL, and NFL content. Plus, there’s something for everyone in the family, with the popular Hulu Originals and an on-demand library of thousands of titles to enjoy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I watch US Open tennis on Hulu?

With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you can watch US Open tennis live on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPN Plus so you don’t miss a single match.

How do I watch the US Open on Sling?

Sling TV offers access to ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 with its Orange or Orange & Blue subscriptions. However, you may miss a few matches that are broadcast exclusively on ESPN Plus.

Can I watch the US Open on Disney Plus?

The Disney bundle includes access to ESPN Plus so you can watch select matches. However, for full coverage of the event, you’ll need a Hulu + Live TV subscription, which includes access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.