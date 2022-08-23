Sports
2022-23 Minnesota Gophers Hockey Schedule Released
The Minnesota Gophers 2022-23 final hockey schedule was released on Monday. Minnesota now knows its path to back-to-back Big Ten Hockey regular season championships and hopefully a trip back to the Frozen Four for the gophers. Minnesota will see a trio of very well-known rivals in the non-conference portion of the schedule, get their first warm-weather road trip and get to open the season against a team playing its first-ever Division I hockey game.
Minnesotas schedule is home quite heavily in the opening portion of the schedule with nine of their first 12 games played in the familiar confines of 3M Arena in Mariucci. The season kicks off with a Saturday/Sunday series on October 1 and 2, when the Lindenwood Lions come to town for their first-ever games as a Division I program. The St. Charles, Missouri school has had a women’s DI team for several years, but this will be the first DI-level season for the men’s team to transition from ACHA Club Hockey. Lindenwoods team will be a mix of its former club players and other D1 transfers. Minnesota should have an easy start to the season in theory.
That lasts a whole week, as the following weekend Minnesota will play a home and back home against the team that knocked them out of the last two NCAA tournaments. The Minnesota State Mavericks come to town on Friday, October 7, before the Gophers make the return trip over Highway 169 for Saturday night’s game. After a week off, the Gophers return home for probably the most anticipated series of the season, when their hated rivals from the University of North Dakota head to Minneapolis for a weekend series.
Minnesota opens Big Ten games next weekend on the road in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes before returning home for the first back to back Thursday/Friday Big Ten series. Minnesota will host Penn State on Thursday/Friday November 10 and 11 before the Gopher football team plays at home to Northwestern on December 12, and another expected series plays the following weekend on the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday, Friday, November 17 and 18 before the Wolveirnes Illinois on the 19th received in football.
Over Thanksgiving weekend, the Gophers get to play for hopefully many snowbirds as the Gophers make their first-ever road trip to state of Arizona to face the Sun Devils. It will also be a teaser for Logan Cooley when the #3 overall NHL pick plays his first two games at the home arena where he will play his NHL games for the Arizona Coyotes.
Minnesota wraps up the pre-Christmas holiday portion of the schedule with two more Big Ten series as they head to East Lansing to face off Michigan state December 2 and 3 and then host their other arch-rival the ties from Wisconsin on December 9 and 10.
After the holidays, the Gophers are slowly building up in late December with a few practice games. Minnesota hosts the US-U-18 team with several future Gophers including Oliver Moore and Beckett Hendrickson. Minnesota closes 2022 in Bemidji for an exhibition game against the Beavers on New Year’s Eve.
The following weekend, the Gophers put down their final non-conference series of the season when they face another well-known Minnesota foe in St. Cloud State. The Gophers make the first trip on I-94 on Friday night before everyone returns to Minneapolis on Saturday.
The Gophers have three consecutive series of conferences and then a bye weekend before closing with three more. The Gophers go to our lady January 13 and 14 to host the two Michigan schools back-to-back weekends the Wolverines on the 20th and 21st and the Spartans on the 27th and 28th.
After a week of goodbyes, Minnesota closes out the regular season with four of their last six games on the road, starting with a trip to Madison to take on the Badgers, and then, what has become an annual tradition, a trip to Penn State on THON Dance Marathon Weekend to face the Nittany Lions. The Gophers close out the regular season as they opened it with Ohio State on the schedule, this time in Minneapolis.
The Big Ten Tournament will start at the home games the following weekend, with the regular season champion getting the bye and the other six teams facing off. The semifinals will take place over the weekend of March 10 and 1 with the Big Ten Championship match scheduled for March 18.
The four regional NCAAs will play in Allentown, PA, Bridgeport, CT, Fargo or Manchester, NH between March 23 and 26. The Frozen Four 2023 returns to Tampa in 2023 and takes place on April 6 and 8.
The full schedule is below. Specific game times and TV will be announced later.
Other interesting Big Ten games include an offside between Michigan and the state of Ohio at the Cleveland Browns stadium on February 18, the Buckeyes and Badgers open the season with a conference series in Columbus on October 7 and 8, Michigan will play a home and away series against Western Michigan at the end of October after beating the Broncos last December, and Notre Dame to finish the season opens when defending NCAA champion Denver.
