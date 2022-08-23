Cass Tech’s Jalen Thompson commits

The Michigan football recruiting train just keeps rolling.

On Monday, the Spartans added DetroitCass Tech four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson, the state’s No. 3 rated player in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking.

Thompson, the number 197 player in the country, is the fourth top-200 player in MSU’s class. He had 30 Division I offerings, including Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan.

His last three schools were MSU, Penn State and Cincinnati, but in the end said he chose the Spartans because of his last visit.

“Really where I took my whole family, my mom, dad and uncle,” Thompson told the Free Press. “Me and (defense line) coach (Marco) Coleman built a great bond and I just felt comfortable.

“The moment I left I felt like this was the place I wanted to be and my family felt that too.”

Thompson is the 11th four-star recruit to have verbally committed to MSU in the class of 2023. The program had a total of only 12 four-star recruits from 2018-22.

MSU coach Mel Tucker spent all summer recruiting theater performers, using flashy cars, gold chains, and even live goats to entice players to join his program. So far, it has paid off in its class of 2023.

“We’re off to a good start to the class, but the guys aren’t signing until December…so we’ve got a long way to go,” Tucker said Monday morning. “I like the start we have in the class. We have some good players who are super interested. But we’re still recruiting every day, and it’s still a long way to go.”

Thompson said he was considering MSU for a while, and the 11-2 mark in 2021 showed that coach Mel Tucker had the program on the right track.

He also said defense specialist Brandon Jordan was another selling point for the program.

“It’s great because he’s going to give me one, exposure, and two, you’re being coached by someone who coaches some of the best people in the league,” Thompson said. “It will just be an advantage across the board.”

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive side joined Cass Tech’s varsity team as a sophomore and its recruiting stock exploded a few months later.

Cass Tech coach Marvin Rushing said that not only is he one of the best linemen he has coached in his time with the techs, he has a “huge” first step and plays with “violent” hands, but also one of the best people.

Thompson will finish this season defensively for Cass Tech and tackle right, something Rushing said most top recruits in the country may not be willing to do.

“Jalen Thompson is a gifted young man and now understands how special he can be,” said Rushing. “Great person, student, player and leader. He works his tail off and takes his game to the next level.

“Given the talent he possesses and coupled with his work ethic, I have no doubt that he will contribute to the next level in the first year.”

The Detroit native will graduate in December and plans to enroll at MSU early in January.

The Detroit native will graduate in December and plans to enroll at MSU early in January.