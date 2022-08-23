Ohio State Hockey takes on Michigan at FirstEnergy Stadium





The Ohio state men’s hockey program, announced on Monday, February 18, will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. “This is a great opportunity for our program,” Buckeyes head coach Steve Rohlik said in a press release. “We’re excited to have the chance to play a rivalry game outside at the Browns’ home. It’s an experience that will create memories for a lifetime.” The inaugural “Faceoff on the Lake” marks the second outdoor meeting between the two programs, as they played in January 2012 at Progressive Field – the home of the Cleveland Guardians. The Wolverines won that game, 4-1, in front of 25,864 fans. Ohio State also played outdoor games against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay in February 2006 and Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in January 2014. The Buckeyes also dropped both games, including a 4-2 loss to the Badgers and 1-0 loss to the Golden Gophers. “Playing hockey outside is something most hockey players did growing up and now they will be able to do it in an NFL stadium in front of tens of thousands of people, in the greatest rivalry in all sports,” executive athletic director for Sports Administration Shaun Richard said. Season ticket holders of Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew will have early access to tickets for the game, which begins August 29 at 10 a.m. In the meantime, tickets will go on sale to the general public on September 7 at 10 a.m. The “Faceoff on the Lake” will be the fourth and final meeting between Ohio State and Michigan this season, as they also compete in Ann Arbor on January 13-14 and Columbus on February 16. The Buckeyes went 1-3 against the Wolverines last season. —– Be sure to check out our new bulletin boards, Buckeye Forums. We would love for you to join the conversation during the season. —– Scroll to continue You may also like: Five Ohio State Players Named Preseason All-Americans by Associated Press Ohio State’s Kamryn Babb Suffers Another Setback, Not End of Season Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Discusses Fall Camp Progress Former Ohio state golfer Tom Weiskopf dies of cancer at age 79 Countdown to 2022 Kickoff: Ohio State Beats Penn State, 13-7 Ohio State DE Kenyatta Jackson loses black stripe —– Make sure you stay locked in BuckeyesNow all the time! Join the BuckeyesNow Community!

