Mel Tucker moving players, adds kicker

EAST LANSING Mel Tucker said he came out of Michigan State football’s second scrimmage on Saturday with an understanding of his team’s makeup.

He also named three Spartans he would like to see contribute to other positions.

Two of them are freshmen in red shirts going from offense to defense, with Hamp Fay switching from quarterback to safety and Davion Primm from running back to cornerback. Real freshman Dillon Tatum also slides from safety to cornerback in an effort to get on the field faster.

I was encouraged to see what Primm did in the scrimmage. He made some play on the ball, Tucker said Monday. Dillon Tatum is now playing in a safe corner, and I was encouraged by what I saw of him there. We watched Hamp Fay in a safe way, so I saw him do some good things too.

They are really young guys and they are still developing. So the key is to get the best players on the field and get them on the bus and get them in the right seat on the bus so they can be productive.

Perhaps the biggest news for Fay is that he is out of the running for the backup quarterback job, which offensive coordinator Jay Johnson said Thursday is a competition between Noah Kim and Katin Houser. Fay, six feet and 22 pounds, was the only quarterback not named by Johnson in the fight, and the Texas sophomore was Tucker’s first quarterback signee in the 2021 class.

The move only became official in the last few practice sessions, with Tucker adding that Fay has also been working on special teams all preseason.

Noah Kim has played well, and Houser is pretty much on par, Tucker said. So I have a good feeling about those guys and what (offensive coordinator Jay Johnson) has been able to do with them. I’m not trying to put (Fay) in the Hall of Fame and say he goes out and walks through guys or anything. When we put him out there, he had the movement skills. He is smart. he has range. He can run, he ran in high school, he was a hurdler. He’s a big guy, and he’s a man of great effort and high intensity.

So he understands the game, and he just likes to play ball. We’ve seen that.

Primm’s move, while less surprising, is still intriguing. He emerged as one of the most talked-about names of coaches during spring practice, following Kenneth Walker III’s departure to the NFL and before Jarek Broussard’s transfer from Colorado. Broussard and Wisconsin transfer Jalen Berger presented a major blockage in the backfield for the 6-foot, 195-pound Oak Park native.

Four-star perspective Tatum could take advantage of the shift, possibly even working in the nickel position at some point. The 5-11, 185-pound former West Bloomfield High star signed up in January to learn Coordinator Scottie Hazeltons’ defense, and a move to the corner means he’ll be getting hands-on with Tucker on his new function.

We were talking about Primm and DT, you are always looking for angles. I’m always looking for angles, Tucker said. And the reason why is because that’s not the easiest position to play, and it’s hard to find guys who can go out and have the skills to do it. We always watch guys, even all the high school tape. It could be a quarterback, a running back, a receiver. A man may be a security, but he may have the skills to play corner.

Those are guys we look at and say, ‘Hey, let’s check them out on the corner.’ If we put them there and they look pretty good, we know they can do it, and we’ll continue to work with them.

Senior safety Xavier Henderson pointed out that Justin Layne started his MSU career as a wide receiver before moving to cornerback and becoming a third round NFL draft pick. Jeremy Langford, like Primm, bounced back and forth between running back and cornerback before going back on the attack and becoming a fourth round draft pick.

Coach (Mark Dantonio) used to like to move everyone, Henderson said. So I’m just telling guys that when they get moved it’s an opportunity and they shouldn’t see it as anything but an opportunity and control that you can control.

Tucker also said it’s ultimately his call to change position, but he won’t do it without talking to the player first.

It’s a conversation with the young man, Tucker said. We don’t just go out to practice one day and the guy is here with the quarterbacks and says, “Hey, guess what? You play on safety.’ No, you have to sit down and have a conversation and present it and say, ‘Okay, what do you think?’ There’s a conversation and it’s, ‘OK, done, pause. Let’s go take a look at it.’

We also always consider their future. I mean, it’s about the team first and foremost. But it’s about how we think they can be the most productive and have the best careers. It’s a two-way street. We work with the guys. When we move guys, we do it with intent, and there’s a good reason to do it.

Kicker update

Tucker continues to watch the battle at kicker between freshman Jack Stone and sophomore walk-on Stephan Rusnak and says I like what I see from those guys.

But they now have competition.

MSU confirmed the addition of graduate transfer kicker Ben Patton from Auburn on Monday afternoon. A graduate of Rochester Adams in 2019, Patton appeared in four games for the Tigers last season, scoring 5 of 6 field goals, including a 49-yarder in overtime against Alabama, and all six of his point after kicks.

Patton, 5-10, 200 pounds, also went 2-for-2 in Auburn’s Birmingham Bowl loss to Houston and handled kick-off duties in two games.

