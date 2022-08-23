Fairmont splits all-doubles tennis event | News, Sports, Jobs





MOUND — The Fairmont Cardinals took part in a unique three-team girls tennis event on Monday, leaving the Mound-Westonka courts by split decision. Fairmont won eight of nine doubles with the New Ulm Eagles, but lost all nine against the host White Hawks. Mound-Westonka also ruled out New Ulm by a 9-0 decision. Abi Peyman and Hope Klanderud of the Cardinals, who each started the regular dual meet season in singles last week, combined their skills to take a 6-0, 6-3 win over New Ulm opponents Calyn Glaser and Lydia King at the No. 1 position in the lineup. Anika Haugen and Johanna Petschke then worked in sync to serve back-to-back 6-2 set losses to the Eagles’ Katie Wilker and Lana Braun in the #2 spot. Fairmont’s Lilly Laven and Paige Linse teamed up to coast to take consecutive 6-1 set wins over Emily Pearson and Evelyn Sellner in the No. 3 position. Solveig Senf and Brynn Gustafson then collected another team score for the Cardinals by sharing a 6-2, 6-2 loss to Karson Schmid and Kate Frauenholtz in fourth in the bracket. Madi Peyman and Emelia Klanderud took a 6-2, 6-1 win over Lexi Schneider and New Ulm’s Hannah Davey in sixth position in doubles, while Fairmont teammates Ellie Plumhoff and Jaydon Moses took back-to-back 6-3 set wins Ellie Pippert and Lexi Schneider took the number 7 spot in the bracket. Hadley Artz and Carly Gustafson of the Cardinals teamed up for a 6-2, 6-4 win over Aubrey Demarais and Natalie Schwartz in number 8, while Claire Brockman and Samantha Thatcher completed Fairmont’s points production with a 6-0.6 – 2 decision over Chloe Kelley and Cassie Nelson in ninth place. Joci Pettersen and Peyton Kveno of the new Ulm needed a super tiebreak to fend off Elly Stegge and Jenna Spencer in the number 5 spot in the bracket. Stegge and Spencer took a 6-0 win in the first set before Pettersen and Kveno answered with a 7-5 win in the second set. The tandem New Ulm defeated Fairmont in the decisive super tiebreak, 10-7. Fairmont (2-0) plays host to Maple River today at 4:30 PM in a non-conference dual-meet at the Cardinal Courts in Fairmont. Mound-Westonka Invite All-Doubles Fairmont 8, New Ulm 1 No. 1 – Abi Peyman-Hope Klanderud (FMT) def. Lydia King-Calyn Glaser, 6-0, 6-3. Know. 2 — Anika Haugen-Johanna Petschke (FMT) def. Katie Wilker-Lana Braun, 6-2, 6-2. No. 3 — Lilly Laven-Paige Linse (FMT) def. Emily Pearson-Evelyn Sellner, 6-1, 6-1. No. 4 — Solveig Senf-Brynn Gustafson (FMT) def. Karson Schmid-Kate Frauenholtz, 6-2, 6-2. no. 5 — Joci Pettersen-Peyton Kveno (NU) def. Elly Stegge-Jenna Spencer, 0-6, 7-5, (10-7). no. 6 — Madi Peyman-Emelia Klanderud (FMT) def. Lexi Schneider-Hannah Davey, 6-2, 6-1. No. 7 — Ellie Plumhoff-Jaydon Moses (FMT) def. Ellie Pippert-Lexi Schneider, 6-3, 6-3. No. 8 — Hadley Artz-Carly Gustafson (FMT) def. Aubrey Demarais-Natalie Schwartz, 6-2, 6-4. No. 9 — Claire Brockman-Samantha Thatcher (FMT) def. Chloe Kelley-Cassie Nelson, 6-0, 6-2. O Hill-Westonka 9, Fairmont 0 When. 1 — Savannah Paul-Kate Velander (MW) def. Hope Clanderud-Abi Peyman, 6-2, 6-0. No. 2 — Sara Funderburk-Sydney Leonard (MW) def. Anika Haugen-Johanna Petschke, 3-6, 6-3, (10-4). When. 3 — Ellen Pruitt-Reese Kasper (MW) def. Lilly Laven-Paige Lens, 6-3, 6-3. No. 4 — Anna Wood-Camryn Winther (MW) def. Solveig Senf-Brynn Gustafson, 6-2, 6-3. No. 5 — Camryn Hargreaves-Suzie Marth (MW) def. Elly Stegge-Jenna Spencer, 6-3, 6-1. Know. 6 — Gaby Flemming-Sage Finck (MW) def. Madi Payman-Emelia Clanderud, 6-1, 6-3. No. 7 — Ingrid Wulf-Josie Moen (MW) def. Ellie Plumhoff-Jaydon Moses, 6-1, 6-0. No. 8 — Nora Sipprell-Ally Eidsness (MW) def. Carly Gustafson-Hadley Artz, 6-1, 6-0. No. 9 — Gracie O’Halloran-Sammy Krahl (MW) def. Claire Brockman – Samantha Thatcher, 6-0, 6-0. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

