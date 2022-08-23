Emotional tennis legend Chris Evert, now cancer free, says her late sister saved her life





Tennis legend Chris Evert tells in an emotional interview how her sister Jeanne, who died after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer, saved her life.

In an interview with cbsnews.com, Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam singles winner, recalls an incident at an airport that resulted in a doctor’s visit a day later. Her sister Jeanne, who was also a WTA pro, was first diagnosed with cancer. Later tests revealed that Evert had a genetic mutation that put her at risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. Finally, to Evert’s shock, test results showed that she already had ovarian cancer. The airport story goes like this: Evert and her sister were running to catch a flight at the airport when Jeanne, athletic and fit, struggled to keep up. Jeanne felt it was due to a lung infection. The next day she visited a doctor. “I look back and Jeanne is like walking, but panting and puffing. And I said ‘Jeanne what’s going on’. And she said, “I think I have a lung infection.” She made an appointment (with the doctor) and in fact they found out she was stage 4 ovarian cancer. She lived another two years,” says Evert. Later, when Evert found out she had the BRCA1 genetic mutation, the doctor advised her to have a hysterectomy. “My doctors considered it a preventive surgery. Five days later, the doctor calls and says, “I’m in shock as much as you will be in shock.” But you have cancer in the fallopian tubes and ovaries. You have to go in for surgery. Ten days later after I was healed (after hysterectomy) I went for surgery. (It was) the longest three or four days. I was in a bind. I knew it was a bad cancer. I saw Jeanne go through it. I wash the needles, the pain, the pain and the chemo. She weighed 80 pounds when she died. It was a terrible experience for her. I was like Jeannie, please help me. And later I got a call from the doctor and he said it was all clear. But you have to go through chemotherapy. My sister saved my life.” In May of this year, Evert was declared cancer-free after six rounds of chemotherapy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/emotional-tennis-legend-chris-evert-now-cancer-free-says-her-late-sister-saved-her-life/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

