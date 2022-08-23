40 gifts for 12 year old boys

The Mandalorian Imperial Light Cruiser

Introduce your son to the world of Star Wars with this Imperial Light Cruiser Lego kit from The Mandalorian Season 2. It consists of 1,336 pieces, so it will take dedication and time to build. Equipped with additional features such as 2 rotating turrets with spring-loaded shooters, 2 mini-TIE fighters and a launcher. 5 minifigures with different weapons are also included in the pack for hours of fun. The bridge also acts as a handy handle for flying. An exceptional gift.

Funkoverse Strategy Game

Based on the popular Harry Potter books, this strategy board game will take your boy on a magical adventure with his favorite Hogwarts characters. For two to four players, it’s easy to learn and your son will be captivated in no time. The set comes with four characters, cards, and bases, as well as plenty of accessories to get you started.

Air Hogs Gravitor with Trick Stick

Once your son learns the basics of this great toy, he will be unstoppable. It allows floating indoors using the hands, feet or any part of the body as a base. Extremely easy to operate and learn, it feels height. Whether playing individually or with friends, increasingly complex tricks can be learned to amaze others with physical creativity and inventiveness. With its durable construction, this gift will grab everyone’s attention and hold it for hours. Comes with charging cable, manual and an extra trick stick.

Original Disc Toss Ultimate Backyard Game

This outdoor party game is simple in concept, but don’t be fooled, your son will dive in and reach in all directions trying to score points. A competitive game for up to 4 players, it takes seconds to set up and is perfect for a day out at the beach, park or anywhere. Teams take turns throwing the flying disc in an attempt to land it in the container. Different amounts of points are scored depending on the accuracy of the throw and the first team to 21 points wins.

Robot Building Toys For Boys

This one is for budding tech geniuses everywhere. It is perfect as a fun and educational gift that will teach your son about robotics and programming in the most fun way. It comes with 635 snap together parts that when assembled form a fully functional articulated robot that can be controlled remotely (app can be downloaded on your phone) or programmed to move. Comes with built-in rechargeable batteries and a controller with a range of 65ft. We think you’ll agree that learning with these toys is so much fun.

Can Robot

Another one for tech enthusiasts. This robot only needs a metal can to complete the construction. No special tools or knowledge is required and the kit comes with detailed instructions on how to complete this toy. Aside from teaching basic engineering principles, it also teaches the value of recycling, which we believe is an important lesson for any child to learn. Requires one AA battery (not included).

Premium Magnetic Dartboard

This twist on the classic game of darts is indispensable for developing your boys’ hand-to-eye coordination and keeping them entertained for long periods of time. These darts are safe for use by both children and adults and will not harm your children, pets or walls in any way. The extra-durable, large dartboard is an exact replica of the classic board, except it’s magnetic. The darts themselves fly true and stick to the board every time. Fun for the whole family for years to come.

Gravity Maze Marble Run Brain Game

This logic game lets your kid devise strategies and develop his critical thinking and spatial reasoning skills in an effort to complete the puzzles. Simple in concept but complex in practice, this gift will teach and entertain in equal measure. Comes with a game grid, nine rooks, a target piece and three marbles. It requires very little setup and with over 60 challenges ranging from beginner to expert, we’re sure this is one gift that won’t be ignored.

