If I didn’t see my father before he died because I played IPL, I hated cricket: Ben Stokes





England Test team skipper Ben Stokes has opened up about his mental health and panic attacks. The all-rounder revealed that after returning from a six-month break, he was still taking anxiety medication to focus on his well-being.

Stokes took a break from the game last year to focus on his mental health as he suffered a series of panic attacks after losing his father to brain cancer nearly two years ago. He announced in July that he would retire from one-day cricket, citing the “unsustainable” rigor of playing all three formats of the game. Ben Stokes was banned from IPL 2021 (Rajasthan Royals Twitter) During his break from IPL Stokes said he felt a deep resentment towards cricket when he took the break for not being able to visit his dying father as often as he wanted. The last time I saw Dad left New Zealand to go to the Indian Premier League which was dictated by cricket. He wanted me to go, he really loved that I played for Rajasthan Royals and the people there. But I hated cricket, I thought it was the reason I didn’t see my father before he died. I should have told you about it earlier, I was just thinking cricket, cricket, cricket. It’s not a regret, but I do things differently, Stokes said. “So I really had a thing for cricket when I took a break. I was really mad at the sport because it dictated when I could see my father,” he told the Telegraph in an interview. About anxiety medication “I never thought I’d be on drugs to help me with that sort of thing. I’m not ashamed or ashamed to say it because I needed the help at the time,” Stokes said in an Amazon documentary, which will be released on Friday. “But it’s not done just because I’m playing again. I still speak to the doctor, not as regularly, and I still take medication every day. It is a continuous process.” On the importance of openness about mental health He stressed the importance of being open about mental health, adding that it was not human nature to pretend he was okay. “I notice that sometimes people are a little nervous to go into details with me about that sort of thing. It’s been observed that you can’t feel a certain way – that’s a sign of weakness to show you’re mentally doesn’t feel great,” he said. “People think they can’t ask people who are having a hard time. No, it’s okay. I’ll be happy to tell you as much as possible.” With Reuters entries

