5 Freshmen Most Likely to Impact Michigan Football in 2022
ANN ARBOR Michigan lost several key employees of last season’s Big Ten championship team, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
The Wolverines will need players to perform to help replace that lost production, but will some of them be actual freshmen? Michigan hasn’t been afraid to field freshmen under Harbaugh, even when the red shirt benchmark returned last year after the 2020 COVID-19 blanket exemption season (Players can keep their red shirts if they appear in fewer than five games).
Last season, six freshmen burned their red shirts, including two who started multiple games: linebacker Junior Colson and safety Rod Moore.
So which freshmen will have the biggest impact in 2022? Here are five candidates. Not surprisingly, four are on the defensive after losing seven starters.
Cornerback Will Johnson
There are certainly no plans to redshirt Johnson this season. Grosse Pointe South’s standout was five-star prospects for a reason and already seems to be high on the depth chart. DJ Turner and Gemon Green are the starters, but the 6-foot-2 Johnson looks set to be next in line.
Will Johnson is certainly as good as advertised, Harbaugh said in the podcast In the Trenches earlier this month. He’s a great player, great cover angle, great angle, and he does a phenomenal job.
Johnson headlined Michigan’s last cycle, ranking as No. 15 overall recruit and No. 3 cornerback in the country.
Recipient Darrius Clemons
The No. 144 national-level overall recruit was an early entrant and has been garnering attention since the spring ball. Loaded at the receiver, the Wolverines have a lot of mouths to feed, but Clemons gives the team a bigger target of 6-foot-3, 214 pounds. He was one of the best performers in the April spring game, catching three passes for 52 yards, including a highlight reel 35-yard touchdown.
Since Michigan has a favorable schedule early on, there should be several options for getting Clemons feet wet. If he continues to rise, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him climb the depth map. When receivers coach Ron Bellamy spoke about his receiver rooms when he played in Michigan earlier this month, he mentioned Clemons as a comparison to Jason Avant.
He’s not as polished as Jason, Bellamy said. He will be. But he’s a man who, Hey coach, look at this. He’s a bigger guy. He’s 210 and he’s strong as an ox and explosive and he likes contact. Jason was like that. While Jason learned how to be a receiver before catching passes and routes, Jason was the guy who would dig out the safeties, block linebackers and do the dirty work on his own. Darrius is that guy who says Coach put me in it. I don’t care if it’s a blocking game. Put me in. He’s the guy carrying that torch now.
Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant
Senior defensive tackle Mazi Smith has a shot at being Michigan’s defensive MVP this season, but there are still question marks along the inland line. Junior Kris Jenkins has jumped 10 pounds to 285 this season, but still doesn’t fit into the traditional tackle shape. Grant, at six feet and 356 pounds, could be an imposing force in the middle, especially in close-range situations.
He was only a three-star prospect out of high school, but received rave reviews from coaches during camp. The Merrillville, Indiana product also landed at number 46 on Bruce Feldmans’ annual list of athletic freaks.
Hes an awesome athlete for any size, Harbaugh said last week. If he were 100 pounds lighter than he is, you’d say, Man, he’s a really good athlete. He is really light on his feet. It’s really important to him. He really studies the game.
Edge Derrick Moore
Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo were the heartbeat of Michigans defense coming off the brink last season. The Wolverines will likely use a commission approach to try and replicate the 25 combined sacks between the pair of first-round picks. Fifth-year senior Taylor Upshaw and senior Mike Morris are likely to get most of the playing time in the fringe positions, but they have four sacks in 39 career games combined. Expect several others to watch the position this season, including Moore.
The number 49 total recruit from the last cycle had a great senior season with 12 sacks and was the MVP of the Under Armor All-American Game. He will be competing for reps with others like Jaylen Harrell, Braiden McGregor and new transfer signing Eyabi Anoma, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make an early impact.
Defensive tackle Mason Graham
Graham is another candidate to be part of the defensive tackle rotation. The four-star California prospect has received much acclaim since the spring and has the opportunity to reach the quarterback. Hes listed at 6-foot-3, 317 pounds and had 14 sacks as the senior who played in a top conference in California.
