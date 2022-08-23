Josh Hauge Sets Up as Union . Hockey Coach





SCHENECTADY With four large cardboard boxes in a corner of his Messa Rink office waiting to be unpacked, new men’s hockey national team coach Josh Hauge continued the process on Monday to prepare for his first season.

Hauge held Zoom interviews with candidates for the position of director of hockey operations.

“It’s interesting,” Hauge said Monday. “You haven’t hired a lot of people yet, so you do all those Zooms and you think, man, I like this person, I like that person. Everyone’s pretty nice. It’s just trying to find the right fit.” Union is confident it found the right match in April when it hired 43-year-old Hauge, who has spent the past seven seasons as an assistant at Clarkson, including the past three as assistant head coach. He replaced Rick Bennett, who resigned in January after the school received an undisclosed charge over his coaching style and practices. For four months, Hauge spent that time getting to know his current players as he drove to places like Montreal, Ottawa and Boston to recruit the players he hopes will bring an ECAC Hockey Championship back to Schenectady. “I’ve definitely been off-campus (recruiting) a lot more than on-campus, but it’s nice to settle in now,” said Hauge, a Minnesota resident. Hauge, his wife Allison and sons Hanley (8) and Landry (6) have moved into their new home in Clifton Park. “You never really feel like you have time to just sit down and breathe as a family, but we’ll get there,” Hauge said. “The kids and your wife are the ones it’s hard for. Everyone has been great to them, but it’s still an adjustment and they’re doing really well.” Hauge was made aware on Monday that it is 40 days before his debut as head coach on October 1 against RIT at Messa Rink. “When you say ’40 days’ it gets a little scary for me because that’s a lot to do in a short amount of time,” Hauge said with a smile. Most of the Union players will be back on campus this weekend and training will begin on September 7. “You’re just talking about the short runway and that’s what we have,” he said. “It’s a very short runway to build a culture and I’m sure there will be some things we do that were similar to last year, but a lot of things will change.” Hauge has also achieved a lot so far. He amassed a 13-man recruit of nine freshmen and four transfers with help from assistant John Ronan, a remnant of Bennett’s staff who served as interim head coach after Bennett’s resignation. “I was happy,” Hauge said of his first lesson. “It’s a daunting task to try to fill nine or ten spots that we needed, but I thought we had talented hockey players who are good people and who are going to work and build a culture with us and with guys who want it.” … win and I think they come with the attitude that they want to build something here and bring it back to where this program can be.”

It’s Union’s last non-scholarship class. The Dutch are handing out scholarships for the first time for the 2023-24 season. “That could be a bit of a game-changer for us to help someone out and reward players who play really hard for the program,” he said. Hauge also hired assistant Lennie Childs, formerly an assistant with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League. “That was easy,” Hauge said. “He was the right person.” Before players went home for the summer, Hauge worked with them in smaller groups in the eight hours a week (four on ice) allowed by the NCAA. “I think the beginning was mostly about observing who is in charge of what in the locker room and which guys were the influential guys in terms of establishing culture,” Hauge said. He appointed senior goalkeeper Connor Murphy of Hudson Falls and senior striker Owen Farris as team leaders. Hauge gets used to juggling all the details that come with being a head coach deciding the color of the practice jerseys, when to leave for road trips, and calling Union alumni to thank them for their contributions and donations to the program. “The important thing is you’ve been on the phone for seven years and say, ‘Hey, this is Josh Hauge from Clarkson’ and now it’s, ‘This is Josh Hauge with Union,'” he said. “People are looking for you to make the last call and as an assistant you miss that and you want that, but all of a sudden it’s imposed on you and it’s OK, now it’s time. I’m really excited and ready.”

