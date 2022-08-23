Emma Mackey Says Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Cast Had a Big Barbie Slumber Party





Couple of movies are as eagerly anticipated as Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming Barbie. The movie already has a huge built-in fan base, given its focus on one of the world’s most beloved toys. utilities, Barbie actor Emma Mackey talks about the cast that kicked off the project: with a big Barbie slumber party, of course! The cast of ‘Barbie’ started filming in a very Barbie way Emma Mackey competes at the French Open 2022 at Roland Garros on June 5, 2022 in Paris, France. | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images It doesn’t contain just one Barbie. Gerwig’s subversive project shines with an exciting ensemble cast. “From the beginning we had a sleepover for the Barbies,” told Mackey Empire Magazine. And, as with any good sleepover, there were games involved, namely table tennis. “I don’t usually play games,” Mackey confessed. “Because I get so competitive and angry. But Scott [Evans] and I was the best of the game,” she added of one of her co-stars. Talking about her experience with the film so far, Mackey gushed over Barbie director, Gerwig. “She’s everything I could have dreamed of”the actor shared. “She is so dedicated and precise, and so childishly delighted with what she does. Her mind is buzzing all the time.” Greta Gerwigs ‘Barbie’ will be skating in theaters in July 2023 *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black} Barbie took over Venice Beach, CA for filming in June 2022. And the internet went wild with images of Robbie and Gosling in lots of pink. Then, People Magazine released a series of photos featuring various cast members (namely Robbie, Gosling, Ferrera, and Ferrell) zooming around on rollerblades. Filming locations also include London, England, most notably Leavesden Studios. According to IMDbthe film is expected to be released in July 2023 and is currently in post-production after filming wrapped up last month. Emma Mackey has more ‘Sex Education’ and other projects in the works Mackey is best known for her breakthrough role as Maeve Wiley in Netflix’s Sex education. Maeve is a teenager who starts a sex therapy clinic with her classmate Otis for their fellow students. Mackey returns for season 4 of the series, which began shooting in August 2022. But Barbie isn’t her only venture on the big screen. Mackey played Jacqueline de Bellefort in Death on the Nile with Gal Gadot. And together with Barbie, Mackey has been busy filming a biopic about Emily Bront. The movie, simply titled emily, will see Mackey play the youngest of the famous Bront sisters and author of the classic novel Wuthering Heights. The film, directed and written by Frances OConner, will be released in October 2022. In her interview with Empire, Mackey describes the stark contrast between her last roles in Emily and Barbie. “Emily was a sad, dark drama,” Mackey said. The star said it was a relief to switch to comedy afterward, describing: Barbie if “light and funny and crazy and american and pink.”

