Cricket: excitement as Nepal travels through Kenya for series matches





It’s all about the Kenya-Nepal bilateral series from August 25 to September 5 at the Nairobi Gymkhana Club in Nairobi. That’s what the tournament coordinator Walter Trenk told on Tuesday National Sports that the preparations for the match between the national men’s teams were complete. It marks a return of international cricket to Kenyan soil after several years of waiting. In the series, the two teams will battle it out in five T20 matches and three ODI matches. In T20, the side that wins three out of five series is crowned champion, while in ODI the winner has to be victorious in two matches. Trenk said they have invited Sports CS Amina Mohamed to oversee the closing of the tournament. We have everything ready for the tournament. Admission is free, so we’re calling on all cricket fans to come watch the matches and support the teams, Trenk said, adding that security will be strict in conjunction with Kenyan police and private security companies. According to The emerging Nepal – a government-run daily newspaper in the South Asian country, Nepal, began their journey to Kenya on Monday. Trenk said they expect the team, coached by Manoj Prabhakar, to arrive in the country on Wednesday morning. In an interview with WicketNepal.com which premiered on August 5, Cricket Kenya chairman Manoj Patel said they had found a sponsor for the tournament. However, he did not disclose the sponsor’s name. He said the long-term plan is to have more bilateral series between the two countries. Manoj, who was part of the under-19 men’s national cricket team that took part in the 2002 ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, said with such initiatives that Kenya will eventually regain its lost glory in the sport. Very soon you will see our chart improve. The good thing for us (Kenya) is that we already have the talent, unlike some countries starting from scratch. Cricket is in our blood, just like in most Asian countries. It’s all about facilities, coaching and system we’re working on, the Mombasa-based businessman told outlet at the time. The 14-player Kenyan side is coached by former Kenyan international David Obuya. Alex Obanda, Sukdeep Sigh, Irfan Karim, Rakep Patel, Collins Obuya, Sachin Budhia, Nelson Odhimabo, Emmanuel Bundi, Eugene Ochieng, Vraj Patel, Elijah Otieno, Shem Ngoche (Captain), Lucal Oluoch and Nehemiah Odhaimbo. Sandeep Lamichhane (Captain), Rohit Paudel (Vice Captain), Aasif Sheikh, Aarif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Dipendra Singh Airee, Dev Khanal, Aadil Alam, Karan KC, Gyanendra Malla, Sompal Kami, Basir Ahmad, Arjun Saud, Pawan Sarraf , Shab Alam, Kishor Mahato and Bibek Yadav.

