Silver Creek beats Brownstown tennis 4-1





The Silver Creeks boys’ tennis team showed Brownstown Central that it is still the team to beat in the Mid-Southern Conference. The Dragons improved their MSC record to 3-0 with a 4-1 win over the Braves on Monday. Braves Coach Donnie Thomas said: The better team won. They just keep pumping the players away. There’s nothing you can do about that, and ours continue to play football. Pierson Wheeler won the Braves point by beating Alex Smith 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in No. 2 singles. Creeks Camden Smith defeated Smith Hackman 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Lane Seward fell 6-1, 6-1 to Riley Clift at No. 3 singles. Creek’s No. 1 doubles team of Evan Chevalier and Chase Richardson won 6-1, 6-1 against Conner Gwin and Bryce Reaser, and Cohen Cissell and Brennan Cooper defeated Evan Schneider and Elix Preston 6-1, 6-1. Wheeler said: I like to play number two singles. I try to exhaust my opponents and move them back and forth. He said he felt he could beat Smith for that. I’ve improved my portion, he said. My first service has improved a lot. My forehand has improved. I have a one-handed backhand that is fast. Wheeler, who started playing tennis in sixth grade, said I enjoy it because it’s an easy sport and it’s more relaxed. Donnie is a good coach. He helps us all and makes us better every day. Thomas said, Pierson outlives his opponents. He did that last year and last year he only lost three times. He just carries the other guy down. He wanted it worse than the other kid. He is very competitive. He got a little frayed in the second set, but when it came to the time, he endured. Thomas continued on Wheeler, he is very unorthodox with his shots compared to the other boy and that frustrates a player who goes out and really works on his shot. Pierson simply surpasses them. He needs to work on his backhand. There he got injured in that second set. The Braves (1-2, 1-1 MSC) travel to Edinburgh today for a 4:45 PM game and host Scottsburg for another MSC game on Thursday. We have to recall (Scottsburg) from last year. They barely beat us. We were one shot away from beating them, Thomas said. About what could be improved in the future, Thomas said: Each of them has to work on different things. Two doubles must be moved. They stay near the net too much and get the ball between them because they are just standing. Lanes got a little more punch on his shots. He is a ping pong player and the other boy was like that and he just plays the ball too much for him. He needs to get somewhere where he can get a good passing shot. In junior varsity action, Brownstowns lost Sam Rohr and Cayden Hall in singles, and Jace Reaser and Caysen Robertson in doubles.

