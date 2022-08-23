



Jonathan Dahlen’s first choice is not to sign with Timra. That’s what Dahlens agent Claes Elefalk told San Jose Hockey today, in response to rumors that the ex-San Jose wingers club had offered Sharks, or was preparing to offera long-term contract with their former star. No bid has been placed yet. Dahlen skates with that team daily, but it’s a premature rumor, Elefalk texted SJHN. His priority is still with the NHL and the Swiss league. Then we’ll see. Of course it makes sense that Timra would want Dahlen back. The 24-year-old helped Timra promote to the SHL with 77 points in 45 games in 2020-21, taking home both the Allsvenskan regular season and playoff MVP awards. Dahlen was the media-chosen Sharks Rookie of the Year last season and the rookie had a pace of 20 goals throughout the first half. But the youngster couldn’t find consistency in the second half and he was sometimes healthy scratched. He also faced multiple health issues throughout the year, including being placed on COVID protocol twice, a concussion and a few upper body injuries. As of February, Dahlen scored just one goal, finishing the season with 12 goals and 10 assists in 61 games. The San Jose Sharks chose not to qualify for the RFA after the season, making him a UFA. There is a certain type of player profile, things that were looking for this team to make this team form into the type of team I would like to have, shared San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier. He doesn’t really fit the profile at the moment. Grier on Wilson Jr. Farewell, Sharks Free Agency Approach, Adding Weight (+) Will Dahlen get a chance to let Grier swallow his words this season? We have [talked] with several teams, but no fit yet, Elefalk said. 30 days until the camp opens. Welcome to your new home for the latest news, analysis and opinions from San Jose Sharks. Like us on facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.

