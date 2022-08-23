Tyson Punch gave Vijay Deverakonda a migraine all day, actor recalls his experience

Bombay: Vijay Deverakonda, who will next be seen in the movie “Liger”, recalls an incident in the film when he was accidentally punched by world famous boxer Mike Tyson. The legendary boxer makes a cameo in the film all set to hit 25 . to appeare August. Giving an interview to Bollywood Life, he said: “jab subah me set par aaya, toh production ne bola Tyson sir ke shoes nahi mil rahe hai kyuki unke foot ka size 14 hai (When I reached the set, the production team told me that they couldn’t find any shoes for Tyson sir as his foot size is 14) I have big feet and mera size 10 hai When he came to the set and said hello his wrist size was big too.”

He added: “I was concerned when I saw his hands, his foot and his neck. When he accidentally hit me during rehearsals, I had migraines all day. I didn’t get knocked out, but my body wanted to fall down.”

Ananya Panday joined Deverakonda in the interview, who is his co-star in the “Liger movie. She also shared her experience with the former heavyweight champion, saying: “unhone mere kandhe par sirf hath rakha tha (he only held up his arm my shoulder) and I was like, I swear I fell because his hand was so heavy. I was scared before, but he was very sweet. I’d like to believe we’re friends.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday star together in a movie for the first time. The movie is a sports action movie that tells of a mother who leaves her hometown with her son to make him a national boxing champion.

Mike Tyson came into the limelight when, in 1986, when he was 20 years old, he became the youngest heavyweight in boxing history.