JetSynthesys Nautilus Launches Real Cricket2022





India, home to millions of gamers and with over 600 million people following cricket as a religion, it is inevitable that cricket games will eventually gain more prominence. In addition to this cricket frenzy, JetSynthesys Nautilus has launched the latest offering from their popular game franchise – Real Cricket2022. With over 205 million lifetime downloads, the latest game in the franchise will further cement their growth trajectory. The game offers unparalleled realism with lifelike stadiums, motion-captured animations and manual fielding, making it a must-have for any cricket lover. Legendary commentators Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra, Vivek Razdan, Danny Morrisson and Lisa Sthalekar add more drama and excitement to the action on the pitch. In addition, players can also map their desired shots to their unique hitting style using the Shot Map section in the game. Real Cricket 2022 is more real than ever, giving players an immersive experience with a complete engine overhaul. We are sure that the players will enjoy the more challenging and in-depth gameplay as they always do, said Anuj Mankar – CEO, Nautilus Mobile App. It is impossible to replicate the physical skills required for real sports on the mobile phone, but it is possible to replicate the mental and strategic skills required. With this vision we have created multiple elements to really push the boundaries of cricket simulation on the phone and throwing is further up the esports spectrum. Related news Moong Lab’s Epic Cricket Big League, Now Available with Dolby Atmos Online gaming is now seen as a paid profession, one that offers profitable prizes, sponsorship and fame: Gunnidhi Singh Sareen, Head Digital Works Since 2014, Real Cricket has become synonymous with mobile cricket gaming and is the most preferred simulation based cricket gaming franchise in the world on portable devices. The game has also won multiple awards in the past, including the most competitive game of Google Play’s Best Games of 2018, India Gaming Week Sports & Debut Game of the Year 2015, People’s Choice Game of The Year 2014, and People’s Choice Indie Game of The Year 2013. Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO of JetSynthesys, said of the launch: Skill-based cricket gaming has huge development space especially due to the massive popularity of cricket and mobile gaming. We are aware of this fact and are indeed delighted to launch Real Cricket 2022. The all new avatar will take the gaming experience to the next level and will keep players coming back for more. We believe that Real Cricket will attract more viewers to the game and the championship and position cricket as a credible skill-based gaming option. As late as February, a national-level esports tournament was held on the previous version Real Cricket 20, which saw more than 100,000 participants. The tournament lasted 4 months and ended with a national final where a prize pool of Rs 20 Lakh was shared among the winners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/technology-science/jetsynthesys-nautilus-launches-real-cricket2022-article-93728982

