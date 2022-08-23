Parents of victim in Proctor football assault sue school district, coaches

DULUTH The parents of the student who were assaulted after a football practice at Proctor High School last fall have sued the school district and the former football coaches and superintendent for civil rights violations related to sexual discrimination.

The student’s parents, whom the Star Tribune will not name to protect the victim’s identity, filed a lawsuit in federal court on behalf of their son on Friday, alleging several things related to the September incident that resulted in the cancellation of the school’s football season and the resignation of the head coach. An 18-year-old former Proctor student and football player was given probation in June for assaulting the victim with a plunger and must register as a robbery offender for 10 years.

According to the federal complaint, toilet plunger-related hazing was common before and during the decade that former coach Derek Parendo led the team, known to coaches, former Superintendent John Engelking, the athletic director and guidance counselors.

The complaint alleges that players would hold victims and rub the rubber part of the plunger against their genitals. They then urinated into the plunger before sticking it to the ceiling and asking unsuspecting players to remove it. District leaders told Parendo to remove the plunger from the locker room and advise players on hazing, the complaint says, but the district did not take adequate steps to ensure it.

A school district attorney had not seen the lawsuit and declined to comment.

Parendo, the former coach who is running for a Proctor School Board seat this fall, also declined to comment. He has previously said he promoted a culture of discipline and responsibility, calling the attack an isolated incident.

Engelking, who has since retired, could not be reached on Monday, but previously said the district “has never ignored alleged misconduct towards staff or students that [was] brought to the attention.”

The September incident began after training in the locker room across the street from the high school when the victim was confronted by a teenager who eventually assaulted him. None of the coaches was present. The victim fled outside toward the field, thinking it was another plunger prank, court documents have said, and was chased by other players and held while a player sexually assaulted him with the plunger handle.

The lawsuit says that “all the defendants have in the past condoned student sexual and physical harassment and assault by downplaying the acts, failing to ensure the toilet plunger was removed, failing to educate staff and student athletes about the dangers of hazing and bullying, and by violating its own policies, procedures and/or state or federal law.”

According to the indictment, the victim has experienced shame, humiliation, fear of reprisal, intimidation, breach of trust, anxiety and depression. A statement from him read to his mother in court in June said what happened “will affect my life forever”.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants deliberately inflicted emotional distress on the victim by failing to enforce policies on harassment and violence. It also says the school district was negligent in its duties to protect the victim and in hiring, supervising and retaining Parendo, the unnamed assistant coaches and Engelking.

The family is seeking at least $75,000 in damages.

The assault raised questions about both the team culture and the culture of the district, summoning a Duluth judge during the sentencing of the former football player who assaulted his teammate.

A coach created or allowed such a culture, and the school staff and parents knew about it and did not intervene, Judge Dale Harris said at the time.

Proctor residents and families became confused after the allegations came to light in September amid scant information from police and school leaders. A lengthy investigation led to a crime in January. The teen pleaded guilty in May under an agreement that kept him within the jurisdiction of minors. He was sentenced to supervised probation. If he violates this, he risks a prison sentence of four years. The Star Tribune usually does not name young people accused of crimes. He was 17 at the time of the attack.

A call to the victim’s family lawyer was not immediately answered on Monday.