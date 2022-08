Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield finishes third in Pine City – West Central Tribune

PINE CITY Litchfield’s girls’ tennis team opened the 2022 season by finishing third in the Pine City Tournament on Monday. Matches in the six-team tournament were played in Pine City and North Branch. Litchfield scored 11 points to finish behind Lakeville South, which had 21, and Pine City, which scored 14. We still have a long way to go, said Litchfield coach Matt Draeger. It was the first time you went out and you could see it. But we played some really good teams and played them really hard. Litchfield has seven seniors on the squad, including returning No. 1 singles player Ryanna Steinhaus, who went 2-1 on Wednesday. Sophomore Karlee Prahl is back on the second singles. She went 2-1. Isle Dille, an eighth-grader, is back in third singles after playing No. 4 as a seventh-grader. Senior Kaitlyn Palmer played in fourth singles after turning doubles last year. Lauren Erickson, a senior, is number 1 double with Olivia Olson. Litchfield will be back in action at 9 a.m. Wednesday when it plays host to a quadrangle that includes Minnewaska, Elk River and Rock Ridge. Team scores (1) Lakeville South 21 (2) Pine City 14 (3) Litchfield 11 (4) Bemidji 9 (5) Mounds Park Academy 7 (6) Osseo 1How Litchfield fared

singles

(1) Ryanna Steinhaus 1-2 (2) Karlee Prahl 2-1 (3) Isla Dille 2-1 (4) Kaitlyn Palmer 2-1

doubles(1) Lauren Erickson/Olivia Olson 1-2 (2) Sophie Stilwell/Trinity Hawes 2-1 (3) Anna Stilwell/Amelia Benson 1-2 (4) Lilly Chvatal/Kendra Ball 1-2 LQPV/DB 6, Redwood Valley 1 Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson Boyd took victories at #1-3 singles and swept the doubles to defeat host Redwood Valley in Redwood Falls. Katelyn Wittnebel secured the No. 1 singles win with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Brooke Zollner. Redwood Valley’s run came in at number 4 singles. Lauren Dolezal defeated Sadie Hacker in the closest match of the day 4-6, 6-2, 10-3. singles

(1) Katelyn Wittnebel, L, Defender, Brooke Zollner, 6-1, 6-1 (2) Maddie Matthies, L, Defender, Lily DeBlieck, 6-0, 6-1 (3) Hannah Oie, L, Defeats, Anneliese Hammer, 5-1, forfeit (4) Lauren Dolezal, RV, defeats, Sadie Hacker 4-6, 6-2, 10-3

Doubles (1) Claire Lowry & Kayla Jahn, L, Defender, Mila Jenniges/McKenna Flinn, 6-4, 6-3 (2) Kalista Bormann/Gertie Sieg, L, Defender, Julian Brown/Julia Lang, 6-3, 6-3 (3) Taylen Jorgenson/Elise Wiebe, L, Defender, Taylor Klabunde/Michelle Smith, 6-0, 6-0 Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd again won three of the four singles matches, beating all three doubles matches to beat Montevideo in the match in Redwood Falls. The closest match came at number 1 singles. LQPV/D-Bs Katelyn Wittnebel defeated Cami Myers 3-6, 6-2, 12-10. Montevideo earned his points at number 2 singles. Brooke Lindeman defeated Maddie Mathies 7-5, 6-4. No.1 doubles went three sets. LQPV/DB’s Claire Lwory and Kayla Jahn beat Annie Marquardt and Ashley Klaasen 6-1, 2-6, 6-4. singles

(1) Katelyn Wittnebel, L, def. Cami Myers 3-6, 6-2, 12-10 (2) Brooke Lindeman, M, dp. Maddie Matthies 7-5, 6-4 (3) Hannah Oie, L, def. Carlee Axford 6-2, 6-0 (4) Sadie Hacker, L, fl. Avery Albrecht 6-2, 6-3.

doubles

(1) Claire Lowry/Kayla Jahn, L, vert., Annie Marquardt/Ashley Klaasen, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 (2) Kalista Bormann/Gertie Sieg, L, vert. Gwyn Smiens/Megan Macziesk, 6-3, 6-2 (3) Taylen Jorgenson/Elise Wiebe, L, Defender, Jahia Fitzkappes/Ally DeJong, 7-6 (2), 6-0.

