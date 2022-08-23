Sports
David Warner’s shocking move after his wife’s comments
David Warner’s stunning return to the BBL with the Sydney Thunder is even more remarkable, given his wife’s recent comments that he would never play in the domestic T20 league again.
Warner announced on Sunday that his nine-year exile of the BBL is over after signing a two-year deal with the Thunder, which will allow him to play for them when not representing for Australia.
‘CAN NOT WAIT’: Tim Paine’s shock returns to cricket after a break from play
‘AWFUL’: Cricket world turns against Marcus Stoinis over performing on the field
His signature is a major coup for Cricket Australia, which… poured a reported $8 million into player recruitment for the upcoming season in an effort to revive the flag league.
Warner, a reckless opener, has the potential to bring the kind of audience that the BBL enjoyed at the height of its popularity.
The southpaw has only played three games in BBL history, scoring 101 no outs for the Thunder in the tournament’s inaugural game and his last playing in the 2013-14 season for the Sydney Sixers.
The 35-year-old’s return comes after months of negotiations with cricket bosses and is a major backflip after it was revealed that he ready to enter the lucrative new T20 competition in the UAE.
It also comes after wife Candice proposed last year that her husband would never play BBL again – in part because of the length of the tournament and also because of the fact that he is prohibited from holding a leadership position at any level in Australian cricket.
Warner was hit by the lifelong leadership ban after being named the architect of the ball mess scandal in 2018.
It is disappointing because at this stage, when David decides to withdraw from Test cricket, he will not be playing a Big Bash, Candice Warner said in December last year.
And that’s really disappointing for the Australian fans and kids and anyone who loves T20 cricket – the fact that David Warner will never play Big Bash again.
You should also consider that there are so many leagues around the world that are shorter than the Big Bash.
The Big Bash is a very long tournament. There are tournaments in Dubai in January which may be a better option with the family. David can still be with us over Christmas and fly to Dubai for a shorter period in early January.”
But on Sunday, Warner said his family helped convince him it was time to return to the BBL.
My girls have told me they would love to see me play, at home and in the BBL, he said.
It will be great for us to be part of the BBL as a family, and I’m really looking forward to sharing this with them.
Addressing his leadership ban, Warner said he was open to talking with CA officials.
The Thunder said on Sunday that no decision has been made on their captaincy for the upcoming season after Usman Khawaja moved north to the Brisbane Heat.
“That wasn’t brought to the table (by the Thunder),” Warner said.
“It’s up to the board of (Cricket Australia) to contact me and open the doors and I can sit down and have an honest conversation with them.
“The board has changed since all those sanctions were handed out in 2018. It will be great to talk to them and see where we stand.”
Cricket Australia’s huge win with the signing of David Warner
Warner said he also hopes his return to the BBL will see local players stay in the Australian system in the future, ignoring the wealth offered by rival T20 leagues around the world.
CA’s TV rights are to be negotiated over the next two years, while bickering with the Seven Network continues over claims of a decline in BBL’s quality.
It means the league is at a pivotal moment bringing in more foreign talent in next week’s overseas draft, while also trying to free up January for Australian stars of multiple formats to compete.
“I know it’s important and I know that Cricket Australia and other players and the future generation will benefit if I play,” said Warner.
“I’m almost at the end of my career, I don’t know how much time I have left.
“So for me it’s important to give back to our game and make sure it’s in a good spot with the next domestic TV rights deal.
“It’s about putting the next generation of players on the right path. That’s by playing cricket for Australia.
“Test cricket is the pinnacle. I want kids to strive to play Test cricket. It’s important for us, the big guys at the top, to give back as much as I can.”
with MONKEY
|
